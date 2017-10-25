Two Limerick colleges book Harty Cup quarter final places

TWO Limerick sides booked their place in the quarter finals of the Harty Cup this Wednesday.

Although there is a round of group games remaining in the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship, Hospital’s John the Baptist Community School and Ardscoil Ris have secured their place in the January 10 quarter finals.

Both sides made it two wins from two with victorious over Waterford this Wednesday. Hospital had a 3-9 to 1-13 win over Blackwater of Lismore, while Ardscoil Ris beat De La Salle 0-19 to 0-8.

Elsewhere, there were second defeats for Doon, Kilmallock’s Colaiste Iosaef and Castletroy College.

In their first season up in the top flight, Hospital had two points to spare over their Lismore opponents in Glenroe.

Goals from Oisin OGrady and Brian O'Grady have the south Limerick side the ideal start within five minutes.

Dean Heffernan soon had a third Hospital goal and they were 3-0 to 0-2 ahead with just 10-minutes played.

By half time it was 3-6 to 1-6.

Hospital were to score just three second half points but held on for a vital victory. They will play St Colmans of Fermoy in their final group game to determine who finishes top with both already assured of qualification.

HOSPITAL: Jack Hayes; Killian Real, Roibeard O’Donovan, Kyran O’Donnell; Kevin Bonar, Paul O’Heney, Mark Quinlan; Alan Buckley, Dylan O’Shea; Eoin O’Mahoney, Brian O’Grady, Paraic Wixted; Oisin O’Grady, Dean Heffernan, Ryan Tobin.

Ardscoil Ris were 0-20 to 0-8 winners over De La Salle in Boherlahan.

t was 0-11 to 0-1 at half time for the Limerick city side.

Ardscoil Ris will now play Midleton CBS in their final round game to deterine who finishes top – both have already qualified.

Ardscoil Ris had 0-8 (7frees) from Paul O’Brien.

David Woulfe chipped in with three points, while Diarmuid Ryan had four from midfield. Sean Long, Conor Bourke and Cillian O’Reilly all had points.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Jason Gillane; Padraig Heaney, Ronan Connolly, Emmet McEvoy, Sean Long, Jerome Boylan, Rory Duff; Diarmuid Ryan, Aidan Moriarty; Paul O’Brien, Cillian O’Reilly, David Woulfe; Cathal O’Neill, Conor Bourke, Rian Considine.

Elsewhere today, Doon’s Scoil Na Trioniode Naofa lost to Thurles CBS, 4-19 to 0-9 in St Patricks GAA grounds.

Thurles had a goal after 30-seconds and they never looked back. It was 2-7 to 0-6 to Thurles CBS at half time.

Gearoid Troy had their opening goal and while Ryan Renehan (free) and William Barry hit back with was soon 2-1 to 0-2 with Darren Flood with the second Thurles goal in the eighth minute.

Another Renehan free came in reply but Doon were soon trailing 2-4 to 0-3.

Jack Ryan had two points for Doon but it was 206 to 0-4 after 21-minutes.

Cormac Ryan (free) pointed for Doon but Thurles were seven clear by half time.

Renehan and Cormac Ryan frees interrupted the Thurles flow of scores early in the second half.

Alas Doon were to score just once more in the remaining 23-minutes of action.

That score came from Fionn Brady in the game’s 57th minute.

Thurles had a run of seven unanswered points – mostly Devon Ryan frees to move 2-19 to 0-8 ahead on 53-minutes.

With potential scoring difference to decide the group standings Thurles continued to press forward and found late goals from Devon Ryan (penalty) and substitute Jack Lanigan.

DOON: Anthony Barry (Cappawhite); Conor Fitzgibbon (Cappamore), Jack Sheehan (Cappamore), Philip Gantley (Cappawhite); Dara McCarthy (Cappawhite), Brendan Murphy (Cappawhite), Cormac Ryan (Doon); Jack Ryan (Doon), David Hickey (Murroe-Boher); William Barry (Cappawhite), Bob Purcell (Doon), Fionn Brady (Cappawhite); Gearoid Ryan (Cappawhite), Ryan Renehan (Cappawhite), Chris Thomas (Doon). Subs: Daire Ryan (Doon) for Chris Thomas (28mins), Eddie Stokes (Doon) for Gearoid Ryan (49mins).

Kilmallock lost to St Colmans of Fermoy in Kilfinane, 3-15 to 1-7.

Kilmallock had the ideal start with an early Sean O’Leary goal but Fermoy hit back with two goals of their own before half time and it was 2-6 to 1-3 at half time to the north Cork side. Goalkeeper Eoin Davis (penalty) and Padraig O’Leary with the goals.

Kilmallock had early second half scores and it was 2-7 to 1-6 after six minutes of the second half. There was to be just one more point for the Cathal McNamara managed side as St Colmans saw out the win.

KILMALLOCK: Seamus Connery (Kilmallock); David O’Connor (Kilmallock), Jerry Quaid (Dromin-Athlacca), Andrew Finn (Kilmallock); Darragh O’Brien (Bruff), Liam English (Kilmallock), Paudie O’Connor (Kilmallock); Padraic Mulcahy (Bruff), Gearoid McCarthy (Bruree); Danny O’Leary (Bruff), Sean O’Leary (Dromin-Athlacca), James Conheady (Crecora); Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock), Gearoid Barry (Kilmallock), Timmy McSweeney (Bruff). Subs used: Dylan O’Brien (Kilmallock) and Brian Daly (Kilmallock.

Castletroy College lost out heavily to a top notch Our Ladys of Templemore side; 6-27 to 1-10.

The Tipperary side were 1-17 to 1-5 ahead by half time – Niall O’Brien with the Castletroy goal.

In the second half the champions powered to the victory with Ronan Reale hitting 0-8 (5frees, 1 ‘65) for the Limerick city side.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Robert Magill, Aidan Carroll, Pádraig Harnett, Harry Gleeson, Andrew Shanahan, John Hickey, Andy Rowsome, Brian Garry (0-1), Dion Lynch, Diarmuid Hegarty, Niall O'Brien (1-1), Ronan Reale (0-8, 0-5 frees, 0-1 '65), Kevin Morrissey, Jack Fitzpatrick, Donal O'Mahoney. Subs: Ronan Lyons for Kevin Morrissey (h-t), Mark Donnellan for Dion Lynch (47mins), Caolan Madden for Donal O'Mahony (48mins), Luke O'Sullivan for Harry Gleeson (54mins).