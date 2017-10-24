Limerick FC scoops top accolade at club awards

LIMERICK FC have scooped the 2017 Best Community Initiative Award at the SSE Airtricity League’s Club Awards in Dublin this Tuesday.

Limerick FC beat off stiff competition for the prestigious award which recognises a club initiative that shows positive engagement with the club’s community, schools programmes and night leagues.

The Club Awards help recognise the achievements of clubs in their community and help reward the hard-working people of the SSE Airtricity League, with seven award categories named.

All clubs were asked to submit details of initiatives on each category and an independent panel selected the winners of each category which were be announced at a ceremony in City Hall, Dublin.

Other award winners included, Supporters Contribution Award: Derry City; Best Family Initiative: Bohemian FC and Best Match Day Experience: Shamrock Rovers while 2017 Pitch of the Year went to the Regional Sports Centre in Waterford.