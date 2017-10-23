Munster hooker Niall Scannell undergoes thumb surgery

MUNSTER hooker Niall Scannell is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a thumb injury today, Monday.

Scannell sustained the injury in Munster’s Round 1 Champions Cup draw with Castres Olympique in France.

Ireland international Scannell, who missed Saturday’s nail-biting win over Racing 92 at Thomond Park, is facing several weeks on the sidelines.

Tyler Bleyendaal, who was injured in the Castres Olympique, encounter will continue to be managed for a neck injury this week.

Munster travel to the Sportsground in Galway on Friday (7.35pm) to face Connacht in an interprovincial fixture as the PRO14 resumes.

Also on the injury news front, prop James Cronin (knee) and locks Darren O’Shea (shoulder) and Jean Kleyn (neck) reported no ill effects following game-time in their respective Champions Cup and British and Irish Cup encounters.