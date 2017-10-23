Janesboro, Nenagh & Coonagh advance in Junior Cup

Janesboro 4 - 2 Cappamore : Janesboro bounced back well from their midweek Tuohy Cup defeat to Ballynanty Rvs by advancing in the FAI Junior Cup thanks to a nervy 4-2 win over Division 1A side Cappamore at a pristine Janesboro on Sunday morning. Leading 2-0 after 15 minutes 'Boro looked on course for an easy morning's work.

However the county side showed why they are challenging for a place in next season's Premier League when they fought their way back into the tie and it was not until the 80th minute that the home side felt comfortable enough to feel the win was secured.

John Tierney was back in the fold and took no time showing his worth when he gathered from another returnee Niall Hanley after eight minutes and fired a 25 yard shot over Cappamore keeper Harry Ryan into the top corner.

The visitors were conceded again less than ten minutes later. Mike Ryan was adjudged to have been fouled in the area presenting Shane Clarke with a penalty kick.

His first effort was superbly saved by young keeper Ryan but Referee Martin Kirby correctly ruled the keeper was off his line and ordered a re-take which Clarke blasted home.

To their credit, rather than drop the heads, Cappamore upped the effort and pulled one back when Rob McLoughlin played infield to Ryan Deere who looked to have been fouled but the Referee allowed advantage and Deere show good strength to recover and slip the ball past Mulready.

Cappamore chased the equaliser and a good run in along the end line by Andy Murphy was cut out by Hanley as Deere was about to connect to the cross.

Minutes later a Murphy corner was headed powerfully by Michael Buckley but just wide of goal.

The pressure told on 44 minutes. Mike Fitzgerald intercepted Adrian Powers' ball forward and picked out Brian Fitzgerald on the right. His cross saw Andy Murphy come in off the wing and curl a shot (with the help of a deflection) into the top corner.

Cappamore had not finished celebrating when 'Boro regained the lead. From the centre off Adrian Power beat the offside trap and drilled the ball across the Cappamore when Keith Mawdsley, sliding in, touched the ball home to bring the half to a close.

Not surprisingly the second half was a slower affair with chances at a premium.

Mike Ryan fired into the side netting after a good ball from Shane Clarke and John Tierney forced a good save at the front post from Ryan.

At the other end Brian Crofton's struck the crossbar with Mulready beaten and you could feel the nerves tingling in the home side.

With ten minutes remaining Cappamore were awarded a fee kick inches outside the penalty box. Andy Murphy's attempt to chip over the wall was blocked down and within seconds at the other end John Tierney was pulled down inside the area presenting Shane Clarke with the opportunity of a second penalty kick from which he made no mistake to seal the win.

Shane O'Hanlon and Aidan Ryan will not mind the manner but will be happy to be in the hat for the next round. The positives for the home side was the returning John Boyle who was rock solid at centre back while John Tierney was making the side tick whenever in possession.

Cappamore can be well please with their performance against the best team in the League.

Centre half Brian Fitzgerald is a Premier League quality defender while the work rate of the rest of the side could well see them make it to the top flight this season.

Janesboro: John Mulready; Danny O'Neill; Aled Harkin; Tom Clarke; John Boyle; Mike Ryan; Niall Hanley; Adrian Power; Shane Clarke; Keith Mawdsley; John Tierney, Subs Kevin Murphy, Donie Curtin

Cappamore: Harry Ryan; Denis Fitzgerald; Mike Fitzgerald; Mike Ryan; Brian Fitzgerald; Adrian O'Dwyer; Rob McLoughlin; Andy Murphy; Joey Shanahan; Ryan Deere; Michael Buckley. Subs: Brian Fenton; Denis Leonard; Peter Laffan

Geraldines 1 - 4 Coonagh Utd

With the Garryowen Green deemed unplayable, this game was switched to Rathuard when Coonagh United recorded a memorable win over Geraldines to advance in the FAI Junior Cup.

Coonagh started the brighter of the two teams and with seven minutes played Luke Doherty beat his man for pace to whip a dangerous ball into the box which was met by Gerard Myles and knocked down for Gordon McKevitt who calmly controlled the ball under pressure at the back post to fire into the roof of the net.

Just coming up to the 20 minute mark after a series of corner kicks 'Dines were back on level terms after Darren Roche’s wind assisted effort from the corner or the box flew in the over the helpless Coonagh Goalkeeper Kieran Simmonds into the far top corner.

Coonagh had a great chance to re-take the lead when Aaron Costello and Eoghan O'Neill combined for the latter to play Mark McGrath in behind the 'Dines defence but the normally lethal striker fired wide.

It was short lived disappointment for Coonagh who grabbed the lead again ten minutes from the break when a through ball from the hard working Gerard Myles to Mark McGrath was powered past the home keeper at his near post.

The second half began with Geraldines looking the more likely to get an equaliser in a very tough game. Coonagh keeper Kieran Simmonds pulled off a wonderful point blank save from Geraldines Ian O’Donoghue but with 25 minutes remaining Simmonds dispatched a huge clearance over the Geraldines back four and Mark McGrath raced through to beat the onrushing goalkeeper to toe poke through his legs from 18 yards out.

With the game coming to a close, Coonagh's Ian Considine picked out Eoghan O’Neill whose effort was parried onto the post by McCarthy in the Dines goal but Ger Myles followed up to head into the net for a well deserved goal and secure a well deserved win for the Division 1B league leaders.

Geraldines: Keith McCarthy; Luke Hayes; Conor McNamara; Bobby Tier; Jason Roche; Dean McNamara; Dean Earls; Darren Roche; Eddie Lee; Ian O'Donoghue; Karl Turner. Subs: Christy O'Neill; Rob Lowe; Dylan Ryan; Paul Campbell

Coonagh Utd; Kieran Simmonds, Luke Doherty, David Coffey, Joey Sheehan, Aaron Costello, Keith Doran, Gordon McKevitt, Eoin Martin, Mark McGrath, Ger Myles, Eoghan O'Neill, Subs; Ian Considine, Rory O'Neill, Conor Cusack, Thomas Myles

Nenagh AFC 6 - 0 Croom Utd

Nenagh eased into the next round of the FAI Junior Cup when they defeated Croom Utd by six goals at the UL on Sunday.

The Limerick side were short on the day and paid the price when the home side let rip.

Craig Connolly scored three for the winners. Ben Banaghan, Dan Butler and Daniel Ryan were also on the mark.

Nenagh AFC: Philip Shanahan; Max Boghiu; Eoin Coffey; Mark Cahill; Jordan Lewis; John Mitchell; Tom Heffernan; Thomas Shepard; Declan O'Meara; Roy Creagh; Craig Connolly.

PJ Matthews Premier League

Charleville 7 Holycross 0

Charleville picked up their first League win of the season on Saturday evening when they overran last season's fellow promoted sides, Holycross at the Cork venue.

The home side took just four minutes to open their account when Pat O'Callaghan was on hand to tuck away Shane Dillon's cross.

Seven minutes later the deadly duo reversed roles as O'Callaghan teed up Dillon for his 8th of the season.

With a gale force wind in their face it was torture for Holycross and they conceded again on the half hour mark when new boy Cleifron Sousa Reis rifled the ball home from Jack Callaghan's pass.

Holycross' woes continued as they lost a man to a red card before the break and it was no surprise when the home side tacked on four more after the break.

Ciaran Carey claimed a brace while O'Callaghan and Dillon also went on to claim two apiece.

Charleville: Jesse Smith; Jeremy Bridgeman; Ciaran Carey; Darren Butler; Shane Corkery; Jack Callaghan; Cleifron Sousa Reis; Mark Kavanagh; Shane Dillon; Pat O'Callaghan; Gary Ward. Subs: William Dillon; Jason O'Hara; Michael Thompson; Luke Doyle; Aaron O'Connor

Holycross: Kevin Purcell; Sean Riordan; Stephen Hanley; Paddy Moloney; Andy O'Neill; Niall O'Riordan; Ryan Glynn; Simon Delaney; AJ Moloney; Tony Burke; Adam Costello. Subs: Chris Keane; John Carew; Adam Reardon

League Div 1B

Regional B 7 Caherconlish 0

Regional United B team B team moved out of the Division 1B drop zone with an impressive seven goal trouncing of Caherconlish on Saturday evening.

Hurling star Willie Griffin bagged a hat trick as did Patrick McDonagh while Jeff Mannion completed the rout.

In the FAI Under 17 Cup Regional proved too strong for Corbally running in seven goals without reply. Eoin O'Regan (4), Jamie Greeves, Ewan O'Brien and Paudie Hartigan were on the mark for the visitors.

Goals from Tommy Canty (2) and Joey Ryan gave Aisling a 3-2 win over Fairview for whom Leon Goodwin and Zak Sheehan were on the mark.

Holycross just pipped Ballynanty Rvs by 4-3. AJ Moloney was the 'Cross hero scoring all his sides goals. Kane Connolly and Dylan Bourke accounted for Balla goals.

Mungret beat Kilfrush 5-1 with scores from Barry O'Connor (2), Craig Prendergast, Darragh Killian and Eamon Walsh.

Tuohy Cup

Ballynanty Rovers 3 - 2 Janesboro

Ballynanty Rvs qualified for the quarter finals of the Tuohy Cup when they inflicted a first defeat of the season on Janesboro in a dramatic midweek game in Jackman Park.

An extra time winner by Joel Coustrain decided the tie after the sides finished 2-2 on 90 minutes.

The Blues had 'Boro chasing shadows for the first 35 minutes during which they could have racked up five goals with more clinical finishing. They found the net twice and looked on course for a comfortable win.

However, Janesboro were always going to snap out of their slumber and they bossed the second half and were unlucky not to win it in 90 minutes.

Extra time saw 'Boro again on the front foot but a quick kick out by Stephen McNamara presented the opening for Coustrain to score his second in two games to seal the win.

Jason Hughes again was superb in the middle of the park but a knock in the first half stymied his influence in the second half. Likewise Jamie Daly who was superb in the opening half and his departure from the fray took it's toll. Dermot Fitzgerald and Shaun Kelly stuck to their task throughout and did the job well.

Despite a woeful opening half hour 'Boro did well to get back on top. Shane Clarke led by example and he was the main instigator in the comeback.

Aled Harkin, Mike Ryan and John Boyle were also in the thick of the action.

After suffering defeat twice already this season at the hands of Boro, the Northsiders were determined for some retribution and started the game in scintillating fashion.

With less than three minutes played Jamie Daly latched onto a loose ball but blazed over from close range.

The striker made amends within two minutes when an excellent pull back across goal saw Eddie Byrnes swivel to drill the ball home from 12 yards.

A goal line clearance by Shane Clarke Minutes later Daly had the 'Boro defence in panic as he pulled another ball across goal for Coustrain but John Mulready did well to turn the ball away for a corner.

Janesboro's relief was short lived and with the next attack Daly picked out Jason Hughes who drilled a 25 yarder low past Mulready to the bottom corner.

In a near replica of James McLean's goal versus Wales, Byrnes crossed Daly stepped over but the inrunning Hughes could not keep his shot on target.

With Boro begging for half time Coustrane went close with another effort well saved by Mulready.

As expected Boro emerged a different side after the break. The introduction of Keith Mawdsley gave them more firepower and freed up Clarke somewhat.

The pair combined for the Irish International striker to force a fine save from McNamara and minutes layer his diving header from Harkin's cross was also saved.

Constant prodding and probing paid off when Clarke dropped deep to collect and picked out Mawdsley on the right. With one step outside his marker from the angle of the penalty area, the former Aisling striker hit an unstoppable shot that rifled to the roof of the net giving the keeper no chance.

Minutes later Mawdsley had a great chance to level but fired over the top.

With five minutes remaining Mawdsley did well to get ball across goal. The impressive Kevin Murphy had his shot blocked but when the rebound fell to Arron Nunan he blasted home from 15 yards.

Balla were hanging on for dear life and delighted to hear the final whistle.

However extra time did not start as they wished when Ken Meehan picked up a second yellow card.

Regardless they got their break when McNamara came out strong to gather a dangerous ball and his first time delivery over the 'Boro defence put Coustrain away on the right and he dinked a ball over Mulready into the far corner for a superb goal.

Balla tightened up and held out to progress to the last eight.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Dara Hughes; Ken Meehan; Dermot Fitzgerald; Shaun Kelly; Eddie Byrnes; Clyde O'Connell; Jason Hughes; Joel Coustrane; Jamie Daly; Kevin Nolan. Subs: David Donnan; Derek Daly; Eddie Radcliffe; Michael Guerin; Dan Lucey

Janesboro: John Mulready; Danny O'Neill; Aled Harkin; Lee O'Mara; Tom Clarke; John Boyle; Mike Ryan; Arron Nunan; Adrian Power; Shane Clarke; Thomas Lyons. Subs Mawdsley & Murphy