Limerick FC secure Premier division survival in Galway United draw

Limerick secured Premier Division survival after a thrilling 2-2 at the Markets Field.

After a bizarre diagnosis from referee Anthony Buttimer regarding a kit clash, the game eventually kicked off at 8.10pm.

Despite starting on the back foot, Limerick took the lead ten minutes before half-time. Colm Horgan was adjudged to have taken down Chiedozie Ogbene in the box, before Rodrigo Tosi netted his fifth penalty – and fifteenth goal – of the season.

Ogbene himself was then the man of the moment, when eight minutes later, he doubled the lead. After good link-up between Tosi and Stephen Kenny, the latter crossed across the face of goal for Ogbene to tap in at the back post.

However, just two minutes into the second half, Bastien Hery inexplicably headed back to sub ‘keeper Freddy Hall, only for Galway frontman to capitalise and slot under the stopper.

The remainder was a tale of two penalties – both to Galway – one of which was scored. Ronan Murray missed the first one, but Eoin McCormack scored the second.

The Blues held on to what is the most precious of points and can look forward to 2018.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke (Freddy Hall, 41); Dean Clarke, Tony Whitehead, Dave O’Connor, Shane Tracy; Bastien Hery; Stephen Kenny (Barry Cotter, 76), Lee-J Lynch, Shane Duggan (Joe Crowe, 46), Chiedozie Ogbene; Rodrigo Tosi.

Galway: Conor Winn; Colm Horgan, Niall Maher (Gary Shanahan, 90), Stephen Folan, Marc Ludden; Rory Hale, David Cawley; Kevin Devaney (Padraic Cunningham, 90), Gavan Holohan, Ronan Murray (Conor Melody, 90); Eoin McCormack.

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork)