Jean Kleyn back to boost Munster Rugby but Tyler Bleyendaal misses out

MUNSTER have received a boost ahead of Saturday’s crucial Champions Cup pool fixture with Racing 92 in Thomond Park (5.30pm) as South African second-row Jean Kleyn has been passed fit to play.

Kleyn, who had been troubled with a neck injury in recent weeks, is named in the engine room along with Billy Holland.

Kleyn’s inclusion is one of three changes Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made from Sunday’s draw awy to Castres Olympique.

New Zealand hooker Rhys Marshall comes in for Niall Scannell who misses out with a thumb injury.

A neck complaint sees Tyler Bleyendaal also miss this weekend’s Pool 4 fixture, with Ian Keatley taking over at fly-half.

Included at openside flanker, Tommy O’Donnell will win his 150th Munster cap tomorrow with the province playing their 160th game of the competition – a Champions Cup record.

Should he feature off the bench, replacement hooker Kevin O’Byrne will make his European debut having played with the Munster A side in Swansea last weekend.

Thanks to title sponsor Bank of Ireland, a proud partner of Munster Rugby and Irish Heart Foundation, Munster’s team jersey will carry the Irish Heart Foundation logo on the front as a mark of the province’s support in the fight against sudden cardiac death.

This is following the recent announcement of a lifesaving legacy in memory of Anthony Foley.

There will also be a minute’s applause in memory of Axel just before kick off in Thomond Park.

Tickets for this game can be purchased online at www.munsterrurgby.ie or at Thomond Park tomorrow from 9am

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, John Ryan, Mark Flanagan, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Andrew Conway.



