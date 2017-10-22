Days after Limerick title Murroe-Boher enter Munster championship

FOUR days after lifting the Limerick Premier IHC title, the hurlers of Murroe-Boher are the first Limerick side into Munster club championship action this Sunday.

The east Limerick side play Clare champions Kilmaley in Cusack Park, Ennis at 1.15 in the Munster club IHC quarter final.

The prize for the winner is a November 5 semi final and home advantage against Waterford’s An Rinn or Clonea.

Like Murroe-Boher, Kilmaley were relegated from the Clare SHC last season but bounced back with an immediate promotion.

Murroe-Boher captain Pat Tobin hit eight points from play in Wednesday night’s 1-21 to 1-15 replay win over Garryspillane. Tobin was the only surviving member of the team that won the 1999 Limerick IHC title.

“It’s going to be tough on the bodies after a game last Sunday and again tonight but we have plenty of youth and hopefully they can pull it out of the bag," said Pat Tobin after Wednesday night’s final victory.

Limerick Inter-county defender Seamus Hickey is in his 13th season playing adult hurling with Murroe-Boher.

“It’s a special feeling to be on the go that long and to get something. I’ve played with amazing club servants and Pat Tobin is up there and was probably Man of the Match tonight with eight points,” outlined Hickey.

“That was my second county final and the first one was last Sunday! I didn’t know what I was missing until tonight – this is an incredible feeling to win something with your club. I’ve been waiting five or six years for these lads to come from U-12 up to U-21 to have a good strong team. We came down from senior last year and it’s so special to go back up straight away and we would love to kick on now,” said Hickey.