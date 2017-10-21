St Patricks and Kilmallock battle for Limerick JAHC title

ST Patricks and Kilmallock meet in the Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship final this Saturday (3.00) in Bruff.

Regardless of the result St Patricks will represent Limerick in the Munster club JAHC – they play Waterford’s Ardmore or Ballydurn on October 29.

Kilmallock can’t represent Limerick in the provincial championship as they are a second sting outfit.

St Patricks also represented Limerick last season as their county final opponents were another second string outfit; Na Piarsaigh.

While city side St Patricks are back in the final 12-months after losing the 2016 final, Kilmallock are returning to a final they lost to Cappamore after a replay back in 2011.

Kilmallock have already won the Limerick Junior League title this season.

They only booked their place in this championship final on Wednesday night with two Phelim O’Reilly goals helping them past Rathkeale in a semi final second replay.

Kilmallock are managed by Paul Tobin with selectors Des O’Brien, Vincent Hurley and Seamus Lloyd. Captained by Kevin O’Mahony, The Balbec have key players in John Meade, Paudie O’Dwyer, Conor Staunton and Eoin Burchill.

St Patricks will have inter-county man Gearoid Hegarty at centre back. Other key players are Mark Phelan, Wayne Cronin, Brendan Mullins and teenager Calvin Moran.