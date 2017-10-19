January league start for both the Limerick hurlers and footballers
Limerick and Galway hurlers meet again
THE last weekend of January will see the opening rounds of action for the Limerick hurlers and footballer in their respective Allianz League campaigns.
Both will play Laois in that opening weekend – the footballers in Portlaoise on Saturday and the hurlers in Limerick on the Sunday.
There is no double-header in the provisional 2018 fixture list revealed in the past week.
But there are four weekends where both inter-county teams will be in action.
Facing into an eighth successive season in the second tier, the Limerick hurlers have just two homes games – against Laois and Dublin.
The Dublin game will be in round three on a Saturday evening; February 17.
The final round of action, Sunday March 4, will see Limerick travel to Pearse Stadium to play All Ireland champions Galway – potentially a promotion decider.
Aside from Galway, John Kiely’s Limerick also face into trips to Antrim and Offaly.
The Limerick footballers have seven group games – just three at home.
The face tricky trips to Laois (coached by current Adare coach Jerome Stack), London, Leitrim and Wicklow.
Home games will be against Carlow, Waterford and Antrim.
It will be a football league campaign without Iain Corbett. Captain for the last two seasons, the Newcastle West man will depart for a tour of duty in Lebanon in the coming weeks.
HURLING
Division 1B
Sunday January 28: Limerick v Laois in the Gaelic Grounds
Sunday February 4: Offaly v Limerick in Tullamore/Birr
Saturday February 17: Limerick v Offaly in the Gaelic Grounds
Sunday February 25: Antrim v Limerick in Antrim
Sunday March 4: Galway v Limerick in Pearse Stadium
FOOTBALL
Division 4
Saturday January 27: Laois v Limerick in Portlaoise
Sunday February 4: Limerick v Carlow in Limerick
Sunday February 11: London v Limerick in Ruislip
Sunday February 25: Leitrim v Limerick in Carrick-on-Shannon
Sunday March 4: Limerick v Waterford in Limerick
Sunday March 11: Wicklow v Limerick in Aughrim
Sunday March 25: Limerick v Antrim in Limerick
