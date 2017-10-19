Munster Rugby name 'A' side to face Nottingham

Munster 'A' have made seven changes for tomorrow night’s British and Irish Cup round 2 clash against Nottingham at Irish Independent Park – ko 7.45pm.

James Cronin returns from a knee injury to start at loose-head alongside hooker Mike Sherry, who is one of four players promoted from the bench following last weeks clash with the Ospreys Premiership select

Darren O’Shea makes his first appearance of the season in the second row, while Cork Con’s Evan Mintern completes the changes in the pack after his good showing off the bench in Swansea.

Garryowen's out half Bill Johnston and winger Liam Coombes are also promoted to the starting XV with Coombes’ academy colleague Jack Power set for his Munster 'A' debut on the right wing.

Brian Scott moves across the front row to tighthead, while captain David Johnston starts in the centre with Stephen Fitzgerald switching to fullback.

Stephen's brother and academy outhalf Conor Fitzgerald, UCC’s John Hodnett and Young Munster’s Conor Hayes are all in line for B&I Cup debuts from the bench.

Munster A: Stephen Fitzgerald, Jack Power, David Johnston – capt., Sam Arnold, Liam Coombes; Bill Johnston, James Hart; James Cronin, Mike Sherry, Brian Scott; Darren O’Shea, Sean McCarthy; Sean O’Connor, Gavin Coombes, Evan Mintern.

Replacements: John Hodnett, Ciaran Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Ronan Coffey, John Poland, Conor Fitzgerald, Conor Hayes.

Munster A v Nottingham, British and Irish Cup round 2, Friday October 20th at Irish Independent Park – ko 7.45pm.

Fan info: Ticket Prices Adult – €10, Junior – €3, Family Pack – €20 (2 adults & 2 junior) Also, entry to this game is free for all 10yr/Season Ticket holders and MRSC members on production of membership cards or tickets books.