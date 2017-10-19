Desmond League weekend predictions

Limerick Desmond League sides are involved in eight FAI Junior Cup third round ties on Sunday, four against Clare sides, three involving Kerry opposition and one all-local affair.

Rathkeale (Premier) v Abbeyfeale United (Premier)

This all-local tie will probably attract most attention on Sunday, with the reigning League Champions entertaining the title winners of the previous two seasons. GAA matters could have a bearing on both teams. Some of the Rathkeale players are in a hurling semi-final replay on Wednesday and if they come through from that they will be playing in the Final on Saturday. Rathkeale will definitely be affected by the Senior County Football Final on Sunday, with the Quilligan brothers, Mike and Thomas, playing with Newcastle West and the Lyons brothers, Mikey and Davy, lining out for Adare. Meanwhile, Abbeyfeale could be affected by the fact that a few of their squad will be playing for Fr. Casey’s in a County Junior football semi-final on Saturday.

Both sides are in good form, unbeaten in the League. Rathkeale gave a very good account of themselves against Janesboro in the Munster League Champions Trophy last Sunday week and will probably start with the same team if possible. However, I will give a slight edge to Abbeyfeale who can be irrepressible when at their best.

Forecast: Abbeyfeale United.

AK United (Division 1) v Newmarket Celtic (Clare Premier)

Undefeated Newmarket Celtic are undefeated in the Clare Premier Division, top of the table with seven wins and one draw. That impressive form suggests that they will be too good for AK United, mid-table in Division 1, even though the home team did pull off a shock by beating Dingle Bay Rovers in extra-time in the second round.

Forecast: Newmarket Celtic.

Ballysteen (Division 1) v Avenue United (Clare Premier)

As ever, Avenue United are rated as one of the top sides in Clare and Ballysteen will find them a more difficult proposition than Lifford in the previous round.

Forecast: Avenue United.

Coole FC (Clare Division 1) v Ballingarry (Premier Division)

Ballingarry are going from strength to strength this season, as their record of scoring eleven and conceding none in their last three games would suggest. Their game management ability should allow them to overcome the challenge posed by Coole FC, second in Clare Division 1.

Forecast: Ballingarry.

Newmarket Celtic B (Clare Division 1) v Newcastle West Rovers (Premier)

Third in Clare’s Division One, Newmarket Celtic B can’t be dismissed but it would be a major shock if they knocked out Newcastle West Rovers, whose only defeat this season was against Abbeyfeale United.

Forecast: Newcastle West Rovers.

Broadford United (Premier) v Classic FC (Kerry Premier B)

Broadford United sparkled in the previous round when winning 6-2 away to Tralee Dynamos. They fell far below that standard last Sunday when having to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Athea United but an expected return to form would prove too good for Classic FC, a Tralee side who are third in Kerry Premier B.

Forecast: Broadford United.

CG Killarney (Kerry Division 1A) v Carrig Celtic (Premier)

Known as Cedar Galaxy Killarney earlier in their eight-year existence, the home team are an improving side and are third in their division. Carrig Celtic are after three wins on the trot and should make it four.

Forecast: Carrig Celtic

Glin Rovers (Premier) v Castlegregory Celtic (Kerry Division 1 B)

After losing to Carrig Celtic on the opening day of the season, Glin Rovers have won every game since and they should continue that sequence though Castlegregory Celtic come with the credentials of being top of the table in Kerry Division 1B.

Forecast: Glin Rovers.

YOUTHS TRIAL

There will be a trial to pick a panel to represent the Limerick Desmond League in this season’s Youths Inter-league Trophy in Clounreask this Saturday at 2 pm. Players are to be at pitch by 1.15.

TWITTER

The League has a Twitter account, which will feature live updates on featured matches as well as results. The account is Limerick desmond lge @ LgDesmond so follow the League on Twitter for the latest news.

WEEKLY AWARD

The Weekly Award this week goes to Ferry Rangers, for coming from 3-0 down to earn a 3-3 draw away to Bally Rovers in Division 2. Ferry will go into a draw with the other Weekly winners for a €100 voucher from Adrenalin Sport of Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West at the end of the season.