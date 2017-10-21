Munster Junior League action resumes after Cup fixtures

THE Munster Junior Leagues return this coming Sunday after last week-end’s break for Challenge Cup fixtures.

In MJL1 Abbeyfeale have

been holding their own since their promotion but they will have to sharpen up for the visit of Skibbereen.

‘Feale were cruelly beaten in the cup last Sunday, conceding a converted try with almost the final play of a very tight game and losing by a single point.

They will be keen to tighten up a bit for the visit of ‘Skib.’ Galbally travel to Clanwilliam in search of their first win in the league.

Conceding a penalty try to Kilfeacle last week-end was a

contributing factor as Galbally went down to another defeat and they will do well to get something from Sunday’s visit to Tipperary.

Kilfeacle and District have been doing well in early season and their visit to Richmond Park will be interesting.

The Canal Bank side has shown improvement and with home advantage they will be favourites to maintain their chase at the top end of the table.

Newcastle West have been blowing hot and cold and they face a tricky fixture when they travel to Waterpark. The ‘West’ have been hindered by some player unavailability, mainly through GAA action, in the early stages of the campaign but they will be expected to show improvement in this game.

In MJL2 St Mary’s have an opportunity to continue their good league run when Crosshaven come to Grove Island. The ‘Saints’ were shocked by Clonakilty last Saturday night, conceding 26 unanswered points in the final quarter.

According to their camp they were short a number of

players and they will be expected to put that defeat behind them when Crosshaven visit Corbally.

Last week-end’s Munster Junior Challenge Cup and Shield games saw a complete whitewash of local sides. St Mary’s went down heavily at home to Clonakilty in the Shield on Saturday night while Newcastle West, Galbally and Abbeyfeale all lost last Sunday in the Challenge Cup.

Munster Junior Clubs Challenge Cup

Clonmel 24 Newcastle West 5

The ‘West’ put up a good show in this game in Tipperary and they were well in contention at the break when they trailed by just eight points.

Darragh Joyce’s try had kept them in the game at that stage but Clonmel scored 11 unanswered points in the second half to clinch the win and a meeting with Richmond on November 19 in the next round in Grove Island.

Galbally 5 Kilfeacle 16

THIS was a very spirited performance by Galbally but once again they failed to get over the winning line. Brendan Childs got the only Galbally score but overall Kilfeacle deserved their victory, their reward a home game against Kanturk in the next round of this competition. Kilfeacle had their scores from a penalty try and three penalties by Shane Looby.

Kanturk 18, Abbeyfeale 17

After playing their hearts out for most of this game at the County Cork venue, Abbeyfeale conceded a try in the dying minutes that deprived them of a victory that they could well have snatched.

‘Feale had held a four point lead going into that last two minutes but in dramatic fashion Kanturk kicked a penalty into the 22, won the lineout and they spread the ball wide for their full-back to make a superb break through the middle for the match-winning try.

Abbeyfeale’s scores came from a try by Philip Daly, two penalties by Stevie Daly and two penalties from Tom Hassett.

Abbeyfeale’s scrum was solid throughout and a few missed chances could have put the game beyond Kanturk before that late score.

Beaten by Richmond the previous week, Kanturk showed major improvement in this game and had their scores from Dave Fitzpatrick and Bernie Daly a try each and two penalties and a conversion by Conor Cremin.

Munster Junior Challenge Shield

St Mary’s 25, Clonakilty 51

WITH 65 minutes remaining the sides were locked together at 25-25 and

it looked as if the pendulum would slide in favour of the home side in Grove Island last Saturday night.

A few injuries and 20 minutes later, the ‘Saints’ must have been wishing for the final whistle after a late four-try onslaught by the visitors put them deservedly into the next round of this competition.

St Mary’s started as if they were going to coast through this cup game and they led 10-0 after ten minutes.

The blue and whites had a third try and a penalty before the break but Clonakilty always looked dangerous on the flanks and they led 20-18 early in the second half.

Another ‘Clon’ try saw the Cork side increase their lead to 25-18 but St Mary’s battled back, driving through the middle and Matthew Hickey won the race for the touchdown.

Paul Loughran added the conversion and now it was level at 25-25. That was about as good as it got for St Mary’s.

A few injuries forced them to empty their bench and Clonakilty ran riot in the last quarter, running in four tries and three conversions.

St Mary’s had their scores from Paul Loughran, Mark Gibbons, Michael Gallagher and Matt Hickey with Paul Loughran kicking a conversion and a penalty.

St Mary’s had beaten Clonakilty 32-10 in the Munster Junior League a few weeks previous but they were without six of that side for Saturday’s game, four from the pack and two backs.

Clonakilty looked a different side from their last visit and fully deserved their victory.

In the Gleeson League St Mary’s had a 36-0 win over St Senan’s and in the Munster 2nds League the Nenagh and Young Munster game was called off and Garryowen had a 32-17 victory over UL Bohemian.

Scorers for the light blues were, Mark Rowley four tries, Dara Shanahan a try, Derry Gleeson a try and Liam Barrett one conversion.

For Bohs there was a try each for Mike Mullally, Dave Rowsome and Conor Gilmore with Mike Mullally also adding a conversion.