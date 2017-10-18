Eagerly awaited Limerick hurling double-header this Wednesday evening

THE Gaelic Grounds hosts an intriguing double-header of Limerick club hurling championship replays this Wednesday evening.

Top billing goes to the clash of Garryspillane and Murroe-Boher in the LIT Limerick Premier IHC Final replay. There is a 8.15 start for the final, just 72-hours hours after their dramatic drawn encounter.

The curtain-raiser will be the second replay of Kilmallock and Rathkeale in the Limerick JAHC semi final. This game has a 6.30 start.

There will be little time to rest for the winner of both games.

Last Sunday’s drawn encounter, often fractious, between Garryspillane and Murroe-Boher was a dramatic affair. The east Limerick club were 0-13 to 1-4 ahead by half time. The Bouncers then lost inter-county captain James Ryan to injury but battled back to secure a draw thanks to goals from Colin Ryan – one from a penalty and an injury time equaliser from a free.

Either Garryspillane or Murroe-Boher will be in Munster club championship action on Sunday (1.15). They must travel to Cusack Park in Ennis to play Clare champions Kilmaley in the provincial quarter final. This game will be the curtain-raiser to the Clare SHC final replay between Sixmilebridge and Clooney-Quin.

The winner of the Garryspillane-Murroe-Boher v Kilmaley game will be in Munster semi final action on Sunday November 5 with home advantage against Waterford’s An Rinn or Clonea.

Meanwhile, the Limerick Junior A Hurling Final goes ahead this Saturday (3.00) in Bruff.

St Patricks await the winners of this Wednesday’s evening's second replay between Kilmallock and Rathkeale.

Either Rathkeale or St Patrick will represent Limerick in the Munster club JAHC with a tie against Waterford’s Ardmore or Ballydurn on October 29.