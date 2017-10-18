Munster Rugby's Simon Zebo to decide on future in November

MUNSTER utility back Simon Zebo says the arrival of new head coach Johann van Graan at the province will not influence his final decision over his future.

Zebo, who has moved to within three tries of Munster’s leading European Cup tryscorer, the late Anthony Foley, is out of contract with Munster at the end of this season.

Zebo has been linked with a move to French Top 14 side Pau in recent weeks.

The Ireland international has previously rejected the interest of Top 14 clubs, but with his provincial contract expiring at the end of the season, the 27-year-old is again being linked with a big-money move abroad.

Asked about his playing intentions for next season, Zebo told a Munster press briefing at UL on Tuesday that he expected to make a decision on it before Ireland’s November internationals.

Zebo said: “I'm still deciding what I'm going to do in terms of my family and my future and it will probably take a little bit of time. But I'll come to a decision soon.”

Zebo admitted he would like to play in France at some stage of his career.

”At some time in my career (I’d like to play in France), yeah, it just depends when.

”It could be at any level or any time, but at some stage, yeah.

”Munster Rugby is the creme de la creme when it comes to club rugby and I'm very happy to be spending my time here at the moment.

”If something changes or if I have a different motive for moving I'll see, but for now I'm just committed to playing as best I can on the pitch, enjoying nights like Saturday night which are incredible.”

Munster are preparing for their crucial Champions Cup Pool 4 fixture with Racing 92 at Thomond Park on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Munster look set to be without th services of out-half Tyler Bleyendaal, who had a scan this week on a neck injury picked up in the draw with Castres on Sunday, while hooker Niall Scannell also looks set to miss Saturday’s game after picking up a thump injury at the weekend.

Munster also look also set to be without injured second-row Jean Kleyn for the Racing game. Racing include former Munster out-half Ronan O’Gara in their backroom team.