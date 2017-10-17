Two Limerick players in Republic of Ireland U-15 squad

TWO budding young Limerick soccer stars have been included in an 18-strong Republic of Ireland squad to take part in a training camp on the October Bank Holiday weekend.

Jake Prendergast and Joey Rushe, both currently playing with Limerick FC in the U-15 National League, are included in Republic of Ireland Under 15 head coach Jason Donohue’s squad for the three-day training camp which is part of the preparation for November’s double header with Poland in Longford.

Jake Prendergast, who was part of Limerick FC’s LDSL Under-15 Premier Division title winning squad of last season, was also a key member of the Limerick District Schoolboy League side which played in the Kennedy Cup at UL last June.

Joey Rushe previously played with Kilcornan FC and AK United before joining Limerick FC. Rushe captained the Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad which scored a dramatic Plate final win at the SFAI Kennedy Cup at UL in June, edging past the North Dublin Schoolboy League (NDSL) in a penalty shoot-out.

Limerick FC U-15 side is currently within one point of leaders Waterford, who they face in the final league game away next weekend, in Group 3 of the SSE Airtricity Under-15 National League.

The Ireland U-15 training camp will culminate when the squad take on Manchester City Under 15’s on October 30, in a game which will see former Ireland international Mark Kennedy bringing his City side to the FAI National Training Centre for the second year in succession.

Ireland U-15 head coach, Jason Donohue said: “This is the start of our season and the whole coaching team are really looking forward to it. The standard of football we’ve seen on show in the SSE Airtricity Under 15 National League in particular has been very encouraging and we are looking forward to getting the squad in.

“It is still very early in the season. In selecting the squad, the coaching staff and our scouting network have been to over 60 games across the country. The door has not been shut on anyone and there will be plenty of chances for players to impress.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U-15 Squad; Patrick McGarvey (Finn Harps); Darragh Burke (Cork City); Fionnan Coyle (Finn Harps); Gavin O’Brien (St Kevin’s Boys); Joseph Rushe (Limerick FC); Ronan Kilkenny (St Kevin’s Boys); Jake Prendergast (Limerick FC); Jamie Doyle (St Patrick’s Athletic); Bosun Lawal (St Kevin’s Boys); Kyle Conway (St Patrick’s Athletic); Kailin Barlow (Sligo Rovers); Colin Conroy (St Kevin’s Boys); Sami Clarke (Shamrock Rovers); Val Adekoun (Dundalk); Oran Crow (Cork City); Kenneth Lee (St Patrick’s Athletic); Dylan Gavin (Athlone Town FC); Cian Kavanagh (St Patrick’s Athletic)

Standby Players to attend October Training Camp

Darragh Reilly (St Patrick’s Athletic); Len O’Sullivan (St Kevin’s Boys); Oran Groarke (Sligo Rovers); Kian Moore (Shamrock Rovers); Chris O’Connor (Cork City)

Monday, October 30

Republic of Ireland U15 v Manchester City U15, 1pm, FAI National Training Centre, Abbotstown