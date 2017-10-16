WATCH: Munster Rugby escape with Champions Cup draw in Castres 

MUNSTER'S departing Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus agreed that his charges were lucky to leave France with two points from their opening Pool 4 Champions Cup fixture away to Castres Olympique.

Erasmus declined to nominate a date for his departure from Munster after it was reported he could leave to take up his new role as the South African Rugby Union's director of rugby as early as November 1.

After an error-strewn and at times ill-disciplined display, Munster were left hanging on to a draw at the end as Castres failed to convert late penalty and drop goal opportunities through Argentine out-half Benjamin Urdapilleta.

ICYMI: Munster and Castres played out a 17-17 draw in Champions Cup Pool 4 in a scrappy and error-ridden affair: https://t.co/Ib2xv3JVkH pic.twitter.com/nN1q7m2bgH — Sky Sports Rugby (@SkySportsRugby) October 15, 2017

Replacement out-half Ian Keatley also had a chance to break the 17-17 deadlock inside the final 10 minutes, but he was off target with a penalty award from close to the half way line.

Erasmus said: "In the last two or three minutes we definitely tried really hard to throw it away.

"(A draw) is definitely not what we wanted, we would have loved more, but I guess when we start the week next week it's better to see two on the board than zero.

“It's definitely not one of the best performances in the past few months, but I'd rather have two than nothing.

"Castres have only lost once at home this season. They're a difficult team to play. They're passionate, intense, but that doesn't take away from the excuse we could have won the game. That's the disappointing thing.

"We were maybe a little bit naive sometimes, but we'll try and learn from that."Erasmus insisted, however, that the result mattered more than the performance.

"It probably wasn't one of the prettiest games to watch, but I would rather take that, getting two points and playing scrappy, than playing a wonderful, beautiful game like last week against Leinster, when we scored three tries and got one point out of the game.”

In relation to news that another South African Johann van Graan is to take over as Munster head coach in November, Erasmus did not clarify his own departure date with the South African media speculating it could be as early as November 1.

"We know now who's the coach - Johann van Graan," Erasmus said.

"When he comes here and he's comfortable and Munster is comfortable, then I will leave. If that happens before November 1, then that will be so, but I definitely stay to welcome the new coach and help until he takes the reigns.

“I don’t know when he is coming over here. We are already into work permits and stuff that, and then it is a matter of handing over.”

Van Graan secured Super Rugby honours with the Bulls, as forwards and attack coach in 2009 and 2010.