Na Piarsaigh power past Kilmallock to another Limerick SHC title

NA Piarsaigh are champions of Limerick senior club hurling once again – for the fourth time in seven years.

The final score in the Credit Union Limerick SHC Final in the Gaelic Grounds this Sunday was Na Piarsaigh 1-22 Kilmallock 2-14.

The newly crowned Limerick champions now enter the Munster championship – they play Cork representatives Blackrock in the Gaelic Grounds on November 5.

While it was only a five point win in the end, Na Piarsaigh were 1-21 to 0-11 clear after 52-minutes.

Jake and Graeme Mulcahy had late Kilmallock goals in this repeat of the 2014 Limerick SHC Final.

Na Piarsaigh led 0-14 to 0-7 at half time. It was an opening 35-minutes when the Caherdavin men hit just one wide, while Kilmallock registered six.

It was 0-8 to 0-6 on 20-minutes but then the city side hit five unanswered points to get on top on the scoreboard.

They also had a fast start to the half – leading 0-5 to 0-1 by the 10th minute.

Kevin Downes opened the scoring in a frantic start but Robbie Hanley hit back .

Then came four points without reply with David Dempsey, Adrian and David Breen on the mark.

Eoin Ryan frees kept Kilmallock in touch and then Graeme Mulcahy hit two points and it was 0-6 to 0-5 with 13-minutes played.

Then came five frees for Na Piarsaigh and igt was 0-11 to 0-6.

Downes and David Dempsey added points and the lead was seven points approaching half time.

Kevin O’Donnell replied for the men in green but a third of the half for Adrian Breen left it 0-14 to 0-7.

Ronan Lynch, Kevin Downes and Man of the Match Adrian Breen added to the lead on the change of ends.

The Na Piarsaigh goal came in the 47th minute – a top finish from David Dempsey.

When Peter Casey and Breen added points the lead was 1-21 to 0-11 with less than 10-minutes to play.

Credit Kilmallock they hit five of the last six scores but there was no denying Na Piarsaigh.

SCORERS: Na Piarsaigh: Adrian Breen 0-6, Shane Dowling 0-5 (5frees), David Dempsey 1-2, Kevin Downes 0-3, Ronan Lynch 0-2 (1free), David Breen, Alan Dempsey, Peter Casey and Thomas Grimes 0-1 each. Kilmallock: Graeme Mulcahy 1-4, Jake Mulcahy 1-1, Kevin O’Donnell 0-3, Eoin Ryan 0-2 (1free), Robbie Hanley, Gavin O’Mahony, Micheal Houlihan and Paudie O’Brien 0-1 each.

NA PIARSAIGH: Padraic Kennedy; Jerome Boylan, Mike Casey, Niall Buckley; Thomas Grimes, Cathall King, Alan Dempsey; Shane Dowling, William O’Donoghue; Ronan Lynch, David Breen, David Dempsey; Adrian Breen, Kevin Downes, Peter Casey. Subs: Gordan Brown for Shane Dowling, inj (42mins), Conor Boylan for David Breen (48mins), Mike Foley for William O’Donoghue (58mins), James O’Brien for Jerome Boylan (61mins).

KILMALLOCK: Barry Hennessy; Liam Hurley, Mark O’Loughlin, Aaron Costello; Dan Joy, Philip O’Loughlin, Paddy O’Loughlin; Jake Mulcahy, Kevin O’Donnell; Paudie O’Brien, Gavin O’Mahony, Robbie Hanley; Graeme Mulcahy, Eoin Ryan, Micheal Houlihan. Subs: Oisin O’Reilly for Eoin Ryan (h-t), David Woulfe for Micheal Houlihan (52mins).

REFEREE: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon).