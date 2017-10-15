A COLIN Ryan goal from a 21-metre free in the fifth minute of injury time ensured a dramatic replay in the final of the LIT Limerick Premier IHC this Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds.

The final finishes Garryspillane 3-12 Murroe-Boher 0-21.

As the Limerick champions are due in Ennis to play Clare winners Kilmaley next weekend in the Munster club IHC, the county final replay will take place in the Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday evening.

At half time it was Murroe-Boher 0-13 Garryspillane 1-4 after the east Limerick side had played with the aid of a slight breeze.

It was a half in which the sides shared six wides.

Garryspillane scored no point from play in the half and their goal came inside four minutes from Donie Ryan. Ryan accounted for their entire first half tally with four frees added to the goal, which was the first score of the day.

By the 12th minute, The Bouncers were 1-4 to 0-4 ahead.

That was it from the men in black and amber and Murroe-Boher hit with nine successive points from the 14th minute to the half time whistle.

Seanie Tobin ended the half with four points from play, while Aaron Kennedy and Cillian Byrnes had two each.

Garryspillane then lost James Ryan to injury at half time but made immediate in-roads with John Kerins, Colin Ryan and Micheal O’Donnell points on the resumption.

But Murroe-Boher had Tobin and Dylan O’Connor points and were 0-17 to 1-10 clear entering the final quarter.

Then in the game’s 47th minute, Colin Ryan goaled from a penalty, won by his uncle Donie Ryan.

Colin added a point and the game was level, 2-11 to 0-17 with 12-minutes to play.

But Murroe-Boher appeared to have steadied with Jack Casey, Seanie Tobin and Seamus Hickey points.

Eoin Sheehan and a Tobin free exchanged points in the early part of injury and with a goal lead Murroe-Boher looked on course for an immediate return to the senior ranks.

Then in the fourth minute of injury time Garryspillane won a free 40-metres from goal. Instead of dropping into a crowded goalmouth, Colin Ryan worked it short with Danny Hayes and Ryan was then fouled for a 21-metre free.

He stood over the free and crashed low to the net for a dramatic equaliser.

SCORERS: Murroe-Boher: Seanie Tobin 0-13 (7frees), Aaron Kennedy and Cillian Byrnes 0-2 each, Conor Byrnes, Dylan O’Connor, Jack Casey and Seamus Hickey 0-1 each. Garryspillane: Donie Ryan 1-7 (0-6frees), Colin Ryan 2-2 (1-0f, 1-0pen), John Kerins, Micheal O’Donnell and Eoin Sheehan 0-1 each.

MURROE-BOHER: William Tobin; Finn Hourigan, Seamus Hickey, Dylan Ryan; Aaron Kennedy, Darragh Kennedy, Barry Cusack; Brian Timmons, Dylan Sheehan; Jack Casey, Conor Byrnes, Sean Tobin; Darren Dunlea, Cillian Byrnes, Pat Tobin. Subs: Dylan O’Connor for Pat Tobin (33mins), Matthew Hanly for Dylan Ryan (41mins), Ross Kennedy for Aaron Kennedy (55mins), Kevin Clohessy for Cillian Byrnes (62mins).

GARRYSPILLANE: Vincent Sheehan; Ciaran Bourke, Dave Ryan, Micheal Bourke; Stephen Meade, James Ryan, Gearoid Power; Jamie Morrissey, John Kerins; Kieran Hickey, Donie Ryan, Danny Hayes; Colin Ryan, Micheal O’Donnell, Eoin Sheehan. Subs: Roibaird O’Donovan for James Ryan, inj (h-t), Cathal Shanahan for Jamie Morrissey (h-t), Gary McCarthy for Micheal Bourke (57mins).

REFEREE: Jason Mullins (St Kierans).