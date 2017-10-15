JJ Hanrahan guides Munster A to British and Irish Cup win

JJ HANRAHAN kicked a penalty goal and two conversions as the Munster A side defeated Ospreys Premiership Select 24-6 in their British and Irish Cup opening round fixture in Swansea on Saturday.

Munster A turned in a much improved second half display to run out convincing winners after the Ospreys had led 6-3 at half-time.

Peter Malone’s Munster A side crossed for three second half tries, through Kevin O’Byrne, Gavin Coombes and John Poland. Replacement out-half Bill Johnston kicked the final conversion to go with Hanrahan’s earlier seven point haul.

Next up for Munster A is a second round pool fixture with Nottingham in Musgrave Park on Friday next, October 20 at 7.45pm.

The English side will have a familiar look to it with head coach Ian Costello taking charge of Nottingham and former players Jordan Coghlan, Gearoid Lyons, Shane Buckley and Rory Burke all lining out for the green and whites.

MUNSTER A: David Johnston (Capt); Stephen Fitzgerald, Sam Arnold, Alex McHenry, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; Brian Scott, Kevin O’Byrne, Ciaran Parker; Ronan Coffey, Sean McCarthy; Sean O’Connor, Gavin Coombes, Tom Ryan. Replacements: Mike Sherry, Rob O’Donovan, Evan Minten, Mikey Wilson, John Poland, Bill Johnston, Liam Coombes.