Athletics news : A week of Cross Country, Marathons, Loops and AGMs

IT WAS yet another busy week on the local athletics front. St Michael’s rowing club hosted a successful 5k/10k race around Limerick city last Sunday. Some great times were posted and conditions were ideal for personal bests

5k Men and Women

Kevin O’Grady of Dooneen AC won the 5k in an excellent time of 16.42 a considerable distance ahead of 2nd placed runner Bernard O’Hanlon. Anthony Harty was next home followed by Matthew Hall. Sarah Butler also of Dooneen had an equally impressive race considering she is not yet 13 years of age. Aisling Aherne of An Brú was next home followed by Ruby Mulholland, Helen Hartigan and Nicola Jones.

10k Men and Women

Niall Shanahan from Crecora set a blistering pace winning the 10k in a time of 31.34. Equally, Ashley Ryan won the women’s race in fantastic time of 37.12. Bilboa’s Declan Moore was 2nd man home followed by Gary Egan of An Brú, Dermot Kearns, Mark Guerin, Sean Glynn, Dermot Power, Karl Lenihan, Sean Quirke and William O’Donoghue.

Limerick AC’s Susan Murnane was 2nd woman home with Leevale’s Carol Finn in third place. Dooneen’s Shona Flynn posted an excellent time of 40.15 to take 4th spot with Laoise Griffin in 5th. Karen Raine was next woman home with Louise Matthews, Sarah Waters, Yvonne Casey and Katarzyna Bobka making up the top ten places.

Cross Country Munster Finals

The County finals have all taken place and training is now firmly focused on the Munster finals coming up over the next 5 weeks. Clarecastle GAA pitch is the venue for the Munster even ages, novice and U23 on Sunday week, 22nd October at 11.30am. The closing date is next Monday so all athletes should inform their coach if they wish to enter. On the 12th November, the action will move to Galbally where the Munster uneven ages and senior finals will take place. The Munster B finals will take place in Kerry on the 3rd December.

Seamus Cawley competes in 37th Dublin Marathon

Dublin City Marathon is fast approaching. Seamus Cawley of West Limerick is one of only a handful of runners who has competed in every marathon since it first began in 1980. Seamus is showing remarkable consistency and longevity. Seamus will be joined by over 30 West Limerick AC runners taking part on the day along with many others from clubs around Limerick.

The Dublin marathon also incorporates the national marathon championshAll athletes should check to make sure that they are correctly entered. The published list of entries is available on the Munster Athletics and Athletics Ireland website and will be checked against registration data to ensure that all entries are registered with their club for 2017.

Any entrant who is not registered by the date of the event will not appear on Athletics Ireland results. If you have a query about the published list, please contact competition@ athleticsireland.ie

Club AGM

The West Limerick AC AGM will take place on October 20th. There will be a number of roles changing this year so if you are interested in improving the club for the future or have something to contribute please come along. 2018 will represent a big change for West Limerick A.C. as a number of committee members are stepping down from their positions.

The next few years will prove to be very important in the club as they approach 40 years in existence and 25 years of Adare 10k in 2019. This along with the proposed track development will need a continued strong adult and juvenile presence in West Limerick. With that said it is vital that we grow our committee. The more people that we can have involved, the more we can drive the club forward.