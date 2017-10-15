Mungret hosts Camogie final double header

MUNGRET hosts a double-header of Limerick camogie championship finals this Sunday.

It’s a repeat of last year when Granagh-Ballingarry play Ahane in the senior final at 2pm with parishioners Ballybrown and Patrickswell meeting in the Junior A final at noon.

Last year Granagh-Ballingarry edged out Ahane in the senior final for a fourth successive title.

The question on everyone’s lips is do Ahane have what it takes to stop the ‘drive for five’.

Ahane collected the County League title earlier in the year winning their first senior title in many years and will be looking to follow that up with a championship title.

Both sides were pushed hard in their semi-finals.

Granagh-Ballingarry led from early against Killeedy but could not open a decisive gap over a dogged side in the final shake up hanging on for a 1-10 to 0-11 win.

It was even closer in the other semi-final between Ahane and Newcastle West with Ahane edging by a single point 2-5 to 1-7. Ahane lead from early on with two first half goals ensuring they had a three point lead at the break.

But a goal by Newcastle West levelled the game immediately after the break and from there on the game swung first one way then the other with neither side able to open up a decisive gap. In the end it was Ahane who finished with their nose in front to secure their final place.

Both senior finalists have their quota of county stars with All-star nominee Niamh Mulcahy Ahane’s greatest threat and Sarah Carey a key figure for Granagh-Ballingarry from centre back.

Granagh-Ballingarry have the slight advantage as they won by a six points when the sides met in the group phase.

The curtain-raiser, Junior A final, is a derby with Ballybrown playing Patrickswell.

Ballybrown have responded well to relegation from the Intermediate ranks last year and have been unbeaten so far this year and are probably slight favourites.

But Patrickswell have been a coming side at this grade for a few years with some younger players making the transition from underage and there was only a single point between the sides when they met in the round-robin stages.

RESULTS

U-13 12-a-side Cup Final

Galbally 4-1 Granagh-Ballingarry 3-3

U-13 Plate Final

Doon 3-4 Tournafulla 3-0

Senior Semi-Finals

Ahane 2-5 Newcastle West 1-7 & Granagh-Ballingarry 1-10 Killeedy 0-11

Junior A Semi-Finals

Ballybrown 4-12 Tournafulla 0-2 & Patrickswell 3-8 Galbally 3-6

Minor 12-a-side

Monaleen 1-0 Doon 3-9; Treaty Gaels 3-6 Granagh-Ballingarry 9-4; Blackrock Effin 5-17 Mungret St Pauls 2-10; Croagh/Kilfinny 2-10 Templeglantine 5-3

FIXTURES

Sunday October 15

Junior A Final

Patrickswell v Ballybrown at 12pm in Mungret

Senior Final

Granagh-Ballingarry v Ahane at 2pm in Mungret

Munster Junior Club Semi-Final

Na Piarsaigh v Eire Og (Clare) in Caherdavin at 12noon