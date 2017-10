Limerick District Schoolboy/girl soccer fixtures

Limerick District Schoolboy/Girl League Fixtures

Saturday, 14 October

U-12 SFAI Sketchers Cup, Round 2

Geraldines v Shannon Hibernians 11.am Garryowen; D. Downing

Tulla United v Bridge Celtic 12.00; the Cragg Tulla;

A K united A, v Mungret Regional 12.00 Kilcornan

Corbally United v A K United B 11.am Athlunkard; B. Higgins

Broadford v Summerville Rvs 12.00 Broadford;

Limerick FC v Abbeyfeale 12.30 Hogan Park; F. O’Neill

Croom v Aisling Annacotty B 12.30 Croom

U-14 SFAI Sketchers cup 2nd round

Newport Town v Lough Derg 12.00 Newport; R. McCann

Bridge United, v Regional United 12.00 Sixmilebridge;

Summerville Rovers v Kilfrush Crusaders 12.00 Portland Park; G. Clancy



3rd Round

Killavilla v Aisling Annacotty 12.am Villa Park;

U-16 SFAI Sketchers cup 2nd Round

Fairview Rangers v Broadford 12.00 Fairgreen; R. Broe

Caherdavin Celtic v St Brendan’s Park 2pm Greenhills; M. Kiely

Newport Town v Holycross 2pm Newport; R. McCann

Killavilla United v Regional United 2pm Killavilla

U-10 Reds

Pike Rovers 1, v Carew Park 11.am Pike Grounds; L. Hughes

Fairview Rangers 1 v Aisling Annacotty 2; 2pm Fairgreen; R. Broe

Regional United 1, v Aisling Annacotty 1; 11.am Dooradoyle; K. McCormack

Limerick FC v Mungret Regional 1 11.am Hogan Park F. O Neill

U-10 Blues

Coonagh United v Parkville FC 11.am Coonagh; J. O’Halloran

Aisling Annacotty 3, v Newport Town 1; 11.am Newtown Park J. Clancy

Ballynanty Rvs. v Shelbourne 1; 11.am Shelbourne Park K. McNamara

Caherdavin Celtic v Corbally United 1; 11.am Greenhills; M. Kiely

U-10 Greens

Janesboro FC v Lisnagry 1; 11.am Pearse Stadium; J. Curran

Geraldines, v Aisling Annacotty 4; 1.pm Garryowen; D. Downing

Corbally United 2 v Mungret Regional 2; 11.am Athlunkard; A. Walsh

Moyross United v Regional United 2; 11.am Moyross; T. Mannion

U-10 Browns

Lisnagry 2 v Newport Town 2; 11.am Scanlon Park D. Weldrick

Shelbourne 2 v Aisling Annacotty 5; 11.am Shelbourne Park J. Galvin

Pike Rovers 2 v Bridge Celtic 12.30 Pike Grounds; L. Hughes

Corbally United 3 v Regional United 3; 12.30 Athlunkard A. Walsh

Mungret Regional 3, v Caherconlish 11.am Mungret J. Reilly

U-12 Premier League

Regional United A v Caherdavin Celtic A 12.30 Dooradoyle AWP; A. Galvin

Aisling Annacotty A v Fairview Rangers A 2pm Annacotty AWP; K. McCormack

U-12, Division One

Shelbourne A v Janesboro 12.30 Shelbourne Park J. Galvin

U-12, Division Two

Aisling Annacotty C v Fairview Rangers B 2.pm Newtown Park J Mulligan

Ballynanty Rovers v Mungret Regional B 12.30 Shelbourne Park K McNamara

U-12, Division Three

Shelbourne B v Caherdavin Celtic B 2.pm Shelbourne Park P. O’Brien

Aisling Annacotty D v Corbally United B 12.30 Newtown Park J. Mulligan

Bridge Celtic B v Regional United C 11.am Bridgetown Martin Monaghan

U-14 Premier League

Mungret Regional A v Corbally United A 11.am Castlemungret; D. Power

U-14 Division One

Janesboro v Parkville 12.30 Pearse Stadium; J. Curran

Aisling Annacotty C v Corbally United B 12.30 Kilonan M. Bourke

Aisling Annacotty B v Fairview Rangers B 11.am Kilonan M. Bourke

Geraldines, v Regional United B 11.am Rathuard M. Kirby

Carew Park v Shelbourne 11.am Carew Park R. Lynch

U-16 Premier League

Corbally United v Aisling Annacotty 2.pm Athlunkard; B Higgins

U-16 Division One

Regional United B v Corbally United B 2.pm Dooradoyle AWP; J. McNamara

Aisling Annacotty B v Fairview Rangers B 3.30 Annacotty AWP; M. Cuddihy



Limerick District Schoolboy/Girl League Results

Saturday, 7 October

U-13, Premier League

Fairview Rangers 2, v Pike Rovers 0

Mungret Regional 2, Shelbourne 7

Corbally United A 5, Limerick 4

Aisling Annacotty A 3, Aisling Annacotty B 0

U-13 Division One League

Ballynanty Rovers 1, Carew Park 2

Summerville Rovers 3, Caherdavin Celtic 8

Regional United A 8, Parkville A 0

Bridge Celtic A 1, Newport Town A 3

U-13, Division Two League

Corbally United B 6, Janesboro 8

Geraldines 5, Fairview Rangers B 2

Regional United B 1, Lisnagry 5

Shelbourne B 2, Mungret Regional B 2

U-13, Division Three League

Regional United C 3, Newport Town B 5

Corbally United C 5, Granville Rangers 5

U-15, Premier League

Aisling Annacotty A v Fairview Rangers A (off)

Janesboro 1, Caherdavin Celtic 0

Mungret Regional 4 Summerville Rovers 1

Newport Town A 4, Regional United A 2

U-15, Division One League

Aisling Annacotty C 3, Regional United B 3

Corbally United B 2, Mungret Regional B 5

Fairview Rangers B 3, Aisling Annacotty B 0

Newport Town B 2, Geraldines 7

Shelbourne 3, Corbally United A 2



LDSL Notice Board

2016/17 L.D.S.L. ANNUAL SPORTS STAR AWARDS

The LDSL Annual Sports Star awards winners be selected this coming week, and the award winners will be announced in the Limerick Chronicle on Tuesday, 17 October.

The awards presentations will be held on Friday, 27 October, 2017, in the Absolute Hotel. Support tickets for the event at a cost of €8.00 must be purchased through the Clubs affiliated to the LDSL



SFAI Subway, Inter Leagues Competitions

U-12, Group One

Teams; Clare; Limerick County; Limerick Desmond; Limerick District; North Tipperary; Kerry.

U-12, Group Two

Teams; Cork Athletic; South Tipperary; Waterford; W.W.E.C; Cork United; West Cork.



U-12, Group One

Fixtures

Round One; 26/11/17

Clare League v. Limerick County

Limerick Desmond v. Limerick District

North Tipperary v. Kerry League



Round Two; 10/12/17

Limerick County v. Limerick Desmond

Limerick District v. North Tipperary

Kerry League v. Clare League



Round Three; 14/01/18

Limerick Desmond v. Clare League

North Tipperary v. Limerick County

Limerick District v. Kerry League



Round Four; 11/02/18

Clare League v. North Tipperary

Limerick County v. Limerick District

Kerry League v. Limerick Desmond



Round Five; 04/03/18

Limerick District v. Clare League

North Tipperary v. Limerick Desmond

Limerick County v. Kerry League



SFAI U-13, Inter League

Group One

Teams; Clare; Limerick County; Limerick Desmond; Limerick District; North Tipperary; Kerry.

U-12, Group Two

Teams; Cork League; South Tipperary; Waterford; W.W.E.C; West Cork



SFAI U-13, Inter League

Group One

Fixtures

Round One; 26/11/17

Clare League v. Limerick County

Limerick Desmond v. Limerick District

North Tipperary v. Kerry League



Round Two; 10/12/17

Limerick County v. Limerick Desmond

Limerick District v. North Tipperary

Kerry League v. Clare League



Round Three; 14/01/18

Limerick Desmond v. Clare League

North Tipperary v. Limerick County

Limerick District v. Kerry League



Round Four; 11/02/18

Clare League v. North Tipperary

Limerick County v. Limerick District

Kerry League v. Limerick Desmond



Round Five; 04/03/18

Limerick District v. Clare League

North Tipperary v. Limerick Desmond

Limerick County v. Kerry League



U-15, SFAI Inter League

Group One

Teams; Clare; Limerick Desmond; Limerick District; North Tipperary



Fixtures

Round One; 22/10/17

Clare League v. Limerick Desmond

Limerick District v. North Tipperary



Round Two; 05/11/17

Limerick Desmond v. Limerick District

North Tipperary v. Clare League



Round Three; 26/11/17

Limerick District v. Clare League

Limerick Desmond v. North Tipperary



Play off games; December 16/17