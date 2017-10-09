Barbarians to field Women's side in historic clash with Munster

According to reports in the Guardian Newspaper, the World famous Rugby side, the Barbarians, will field a women's team for the first time ever when they take on Munster next month at Thomond Park.

In a story on the Guardian.com, the invitational side will run out for the first time against Munster at Thomond Park on 10 November – taking to the field before the men’s side face Tonga – and will be led by Giselle Mather, a World Cup-winner with England and currently the Wasps director of rugby.

Players from seven nations including New Zealand, France and Canada have already been recruited for the match, which will be followed by future contests against international sides, with a full schedule to be confirmed later this year.