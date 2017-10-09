Shane Duggan: 'It was massive point for Limerick'

LIMERICK FC sit three points above the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division relegation zone after captain Shane Duggan dramatically rescued a precious point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with St Patrick’s Athletic in Inchicore on Saturday.

Limerick face the first of their remaining high stakes Premier Division league fixtures this Saturday when already relegated Drogheda United visit the Markets Field, 6.30pm.

Seventh-placed Limerick sit three points above Galway Utd who occupy the first of the three relegation places in the top flight.

Following Saturday’s last gasp draw with St Pat’s at Richmond Park, Limerick FC captain Shane Duggan said: “Yeah, it was a massive point for us. We knew coming up here beforehand that it was going to be a tough game.

”They needed the points and we needed to get something out of the game as well, so it was brilliant the way we kept going to the end.

”We have to concentrate on ourselves. We knew if we got a result up here, we have a massive two games at home in the next few weeks.

”If we can pick up a three points that might get us over the line.

”We can’t get carried away. All our feet are on the ground. We know it is going to be a massive game.

“Drogheda Utd will probably go out there with no fear and we know we have to pick up the points, so we just have to stay composed and be right at it.”