WATCH: JP McManus' son Kieran wins prestigious Dunhill Links

KIERAN McManus, son of JP McManus, teamed up with Welsh professional Jamie Donaldson to win the team event for a third time at the prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at renowned St Andrew’s in Scotland on Sunday.

McManus and former Ryder Cup star Donaldson had a stunning 16-under-par final round combined team score of 56 to win the prestigious event by three shots.

The winning duo had nine birdies and an eagle on the 18th on their card for a 72 hole score of 40-under-par, winning by three from three teams, including English professional Robert Rock and former Westlife singer Brian McFadden.

Congratulations to @DonaldsonJamie and Kieran McManus, winners of the team competition with a total of 40 under par.#DunhillLinks pic.twitter.com/gpYNNQ9mL5 October 8, 2017

McManus had previously won the team event in 2009 and 2014, putting him level with his father JP, who won with Padraig Harrington in both 2002 and 2006.

“My dad is delighted for me,” Kieran McManus said afterwards.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to win the Team Championship for a third time. I never thought I’d win it again, but Jamie played out of his skin today.”

The top 20 teams after the opening three rounds of the Dunhill lInks which were played on Carnoustie and Kingsbarns as well as St Andrew’s qualified for Sunday’s final round at ‘The Home of Golf.’

Kieran McManus’ uncle Gerry McManus finished tied 17th for the event on -29 after he and professional partner Shane Lowry shot a final round of 65, -7.

Former Munster and Ireland rugby captain Paul O’Connell missed out on qualifying for the final round of the event after the Limerickman and his professional partner, South African Brandon Stone finished on a three-round total of -21.

The duo shot three rounds of 65 over the three courses.

Actor Jamie Dornan and rugby greats @BrianODriscoll and @Paul_OConnell share their thoughts on a memorable @dunhilllinks experience. pic.twitter.com/qhwpH94KmA — Alfred Dunhill Links (@dunhilllinks) October 7, 2017

JP McManus and his professional partner Padraig Harrington also missed out on playing in the final round after their three round total of -13.