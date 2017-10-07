Garryspillane and Pallasgreen win Limerick minor hurling titles

GARRYSPILLANE are Limerick Premier Minor Hurling champions for the first time ever after a 3-13 to 0-18 final win over Mungret this Saturday in the Gaelic Grounds.

The Bouncers had two goals from Eoin Sheehan to help them to a 2-7 to 0-8 half time lead.

But helped by 14-points from free-taker Paul O’Brien, Mungret battled back in the second half and it was 2-8 to 0-13 entering the final quarter.

Then came the all-important third Garryspillane goal with Danny Cunningham and Joe Johnston helping to bundle over the line in a crowded goalmouth.

Rory Duff and O’Brien hit back for Mungret but the final three points went to The Bouncers with Dylan O’Shea and Callum Sheehan on the mark.

Congrats Garryspillane - Limerick Premier Minor Hurling Champions for the first time

Elsewhere, Pallasgreen were crowned Limerick Minor B Hurling champions with a 0-13 to 12-8 win over Ballybrown. The winners built a 0-9 to 0-4 interval lead.

It will be a Glenroe v Kildimo-Pallaskenry Limerick IHC finals after Saturday’s two semi finals.

Glenroe had a 2-19 to 3-14 win over Granagh-Ballingarry to end their run of semi final defeats.

The south Limerick side were 2-16 to 1-6 clear by half time but had to hold off a fight back from the west Limerick club.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry were 1-23 to 3-13 winners over Dromin-Athlacca in Croagh.

A Barry O’Connell goal had Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-12 to 0-7 up at half time. With 10-mins to play it was 1-19 to 0-11. Peter McMahon and David Reidy (2) had late Dromin-Athlacca goals but Kildimo-Pallaskenry held on.

The Limerick IHC County Cup Final was won by Croom.

A ‘65 from Derry McCarthy ensured extra time was necessary – Dromcollogher-Broadford 2-15, Croom 1-18.

The west Limerick men were 1-8 to 1-7 ahead at half time.

In extra time, Croom surged ahead to win 2-23 to 3-17.

In the Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship a replay is necessary in the first semi final after an injury time Paudie O’Dwyer goal ensured a draw in the Gaelic Grounds – Kilmallock 3-11 Rathkeale 1-17.

The teams were also level at half time – Rathkeale 1-10, Kilmallock 2-7. Eoin Burchill and O’Dwyer with early Kilmallock goals and then Eoghan O’Connor hitting back with a Rathkeale goal.

St Patricks play Feenagh-Kilmeedy in the second semi final on Sunday.​

