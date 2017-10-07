Garryspillane and Pallasgreen win Limerick minor hurling titles

Historic minor hurling title for Garryspillane

GARRYSPILLANE are Limerick Premier Minor Hurling champions for the first time ever after a 3-13 to 0-18 final win over Mungret this Saturday in the Gaelic Grounds.

The Bouncers had two goals from Eoin Sheehan to help them to a 2-7 to 0-8 half time lead.

But helped by 14-points from free-taker Paul O’Brien, Mungret battled back in the second half and it was 2-8 to 0-13 entering the final quarter.

Then came the all-important third Garryspillane goal with Danny Cunningham and Joe Johnston helping to bundle over the line in a crowded goalmouth.

Rory Duff and O’Brien hit back for Mungret but the final three points went to The Bouncers with Dylan O’Shea and Callum Sheehan on the mark.

Elsewhere, Pallasgreen were crowned Limerick Minor B Hurling champions with a 0-13 to 12-8 win over Ballybrown. The winners built a 0-9 to 0-4 interval lead.

It will be a Glenroe v Kildimo-Pallaskenry Limerick IHC finals after Saturday’s two semi finals.

Glenroe had a 2-19 to 3-14 win over Granagh-Ballingarry to end their run of semi final defeats.

The south Limerick side were 2-16 to 1-6 clear by half time but had to hold off a fight back from the west Limerick club.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry were 1-23 to 3-13 winners over Dromin-Athlacca in Croagh. 

A Barry O’Connell goal had Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-12 to 0-7 up at half time. With 10-mins to play it was 1-19 to 0-11. Peter McMahon and David Reidy (2) had late Dromin-Athlacca goals but Kildimo-Pallaskenry held on.

The Limerick IHC County Cup Final was won by Croom.

A ‘65 from Derry McCarthy ensured extra time was necessary – Dromcollogher-Broadford 2-15, Croom 1-18.

The west Limerick men were 1-8 to 1-7 ahead at half time.

In extra time, Croom surged ahead to win 2-23 to 3-17.

In the Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship a replay is necessary in the first semi final after an injury time Paudie O’Dwyer goal ensured a draw in the Gaelic Grounds – Kilmallock 3-11 Rathkeale 1-17.

The teams were also level at half time – Rathkeale 1-10, Kilmallock 2-7. Eoin Burchill and O’Dwyer with early Kilmallock goals and then Eoghan O’Connor hitting back with a Rathkeale goal.

St Patricks play Feenagh-Kilmeedy in the second semi final on Sunday.​

