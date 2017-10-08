Squads unveiled for Limerick's five Harty Cup schools

FIVE Limerick secondary schools begin their Harty Cup campaign this Wednesday, October 11.

The 2017/18 Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship consists of 16 teams with four groups of four.

Both Limerick and Cork will have five representatives with three for Tipperary, two for Waterford and one from Clare.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter finals.

Across Limerick 26 different clubs have players on Harty Cup panels.

There is a big Limerick derby in round one – fresh from winning the All Ireland Senior B title last April, Hospital’s John the Baptist Community School make the step-up to the top level and play Kilmallock’s Colaiste Iosaef.

Bruff at 1.30 will most likely be the derby fixture that will see a number of club-mates in direct opposition.

JTBCS Hospital can still call upon 10 of the starting team from their All Ireland final last Spring. Completing the group are last year’s beaten finalists St Colmans College Fermoy and Waterford’s Blackwater of Lismore.

Hospital are managed by teachers; David Balfry, James Devereux, Michael Martin, while Kilmallock are managed by teachers; Cathal McNamara, Dan Hogan and Ger Barry.

Four time winners Ardscoil Ris play Charleville CBS in round one, in a repeat of the 2011 Harty Final.

Last year they were dethroned last year by Midleton CBS at the quarter final stage and face a quick rematch after being drawn in the same group. The fourth team is Waterford's De La Salle.

Ardscoil Ris will be managed by teachers Derek Larkin and Liam Cronin with Damien Gillane and Barry Hennessy. They will be able to call upon five Limerick minors that played in the 2017 Munster MHC semi final loss to Clare - Paul O’Brien, Jerome Boylan, David Woulfe, Ronan Connolly and Rory Duff. Also involved will be the Clare centre back and centre forward from that extra time loss - Diarmuid Ryan and Rian Considine.

Castletroy College have been drawn to play Harty Cup and All Ireland Croke Cup champions Our Ladys Templemore. St Flannans College and Cork’s CBC will also face the Limerick city side. Castletroy play St Flannans in round one on Wednesday.

Teachers Liam Reale and Leonard Coughlan, along with Leigh Doolan, will guide Castletroy this season.

Doon’s Scoil Na Trionoide will face Tipperary duo Thurles and Nenagh as well as Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG of Cork. On Wednesday, Nenagh will be first up for Doon, who will be managed by teachers Diarmuid McCarthy and Diarmuid Carr.

Round two will take place on Wednesday October 25, with round three on November 15 ahead of the quarter finals on January 10.

ARDSCOIL RIS

PANEL: Liam Barry, Jerome Boylan, James Daly, Mark Daly, Keith Dempsey, Padraig Heaney, Seán Long, Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh); Sean Begley, Conor Bourke, Jathan McMahon, Aidan Moriarty, Cillian O’Brien (all Clonlara); Ronan Connolly, Sean Connolly, Michael Keane, John MacSweeney (all Adare); Colin Coughlan, Barry O’Connor, Conor O’Neill, Cillian O’Reilly (all Ballybrown); Rian Considine, Seán Gallagher, Evan Keogh, Diarmuid Ryan (all Cratloe); Rory Duff, Chams Jagana, Paul O’Brien (Mungret St Pauls); Josh Considine, Jason Gillane, Joachim McGrath (all Patrickswell); Joe Collins, Shane Fox (both Parteen); Mark Gaule, Fionn Mac Giolla Cearra (both Sixmilebridge); Cathal O’Neill (Crecora); David Woulfe (Kilmallock).

CASTLETROY COLLEGE

PANEL: Conor Heffernan, Kevin Morrissey, Luke O’Sullivan, Chris O’Sullivan, Conor Bourke, Ronan Fox, Padraig Harnett, Ronan Reale, Andrew Shanahan, Andy Rowsome, Daragh Keogh, Dion Lynch, Robert Magill, Mark Donnellan, Conor Morrissey, Aidan Carroll (all Ahane); Ronan Lyons, Harry Gleeson, Paul Power, David Leahy, Maurice Leahy, Sean O’Kane, Caolan Madden (all Monaleen); Jack Fitzpatrick, John Hickey, Brian Garry (all South Liberties); Donal O’Mahoney (Cappamore); Niall O’Brien (Broadford); Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks).

STN DOON

PANEL: Anthony Barry, Gearoid Lennon, Ryan Renehan, Philip Gantley, Gearoid Ryan, Ciaran Doody, Brendan Murphy, Pakie Barry, William Barry, Dara McCarthy, Colm O’Dwyer (all Cappawhite); Bob Purcell, Adam Crowe, Cian O’Donovan, Jack Ryan, Eoin Doyle, Daire Ryan, Chris Thomas, Cormac Ryan, Eddie Stokes (all Doon); Stephen McDonald, Cian Mooney, David Fox, Jack Kingston (all Annacarty); Jack Sheehan, Conor Fitzgibbon, Michael Moore (all Cappamore), Patrick Hayes, Brendan O’Dwyer (both Sean Traceys), Cathal Barry, David Hickey (both Murroe-Boher).

JTBCS HOSPITAL

PANEL: Bryan Heavey, Cian McCarthy, Dylan O’Shea, Mark Quinlan, Peter Morrissey, Eoin O’Mahony, Michael O’Dwyer, Ryan Tobin, Darragh Keogh, Roibeard Donovan, Danny Cunningham, Fionn Flanagan, Peter O’Dwyer (all Garryspillane); Jake Carroll, Nicholas Tierney, Sean Erasmus, Paraic Wixted, Eamon Balfry, Jack Enright, Daniel Murnane, Sean Whelan, Jake Kennedy (all Caherline); Alan Buckley, Gerard Dunworth, Gavin Lonergan, Dean Burke, William Carroll, Patrick Reale, Patrick Lloyd (all Knockainey); Brian O’Grady, Jack Hayes, Jack Franklin, Craig Hannon, Sean McCarthy, Daniel Gleeson, Tyrique McNamara (all Kilteely-Dromkeen); Sean Reeves–Wasik, Kevin Bonar, Bradley McNamara, Brian Dooley, Mark Hanly, Adam O’Dwyer (all Bruff); Aidan O’Heney, Paul O’Heney, Conor Phillips, Darragh McAuley, Conor Burke, Dean Heffernan (all Emly-Treacys); Killian O’Shea, Oisín O’Grady, Killian Real, Adrian Davern, Cormac Hanly (all Hospital-Herbertstown); Aidan McNamara, Kyran O’Donnell, Shane Bradshaw, Alan Hanley, John O’Donnell (all Pallasgreen); Micheal Martin, Ryan Hickey, Patrick Byrne, Niall Mitchell (all Ballybricken-Bohermore), Rory Hannan (Kilpeacon), Peter O’Regan (Murroe-Boher), Adam Treacy (Staker Wallace), James Cummins (Galbally).

COLAISTE IOSAEF KILMALLOCK

PANEL: Josh O’Mahony, Sean Barrett, David O’Connor, Paudie O’Connor, Dylan O’Brien, Andrew Finn, Liam English, Gearoid Barry, Seamus Connery, Brian Daly, Shane Enright, Conor Hanley Clarke, Jack Maguire, David O’Connor, Joshua O’Mahony, David O’Sullivan, Thomas Savage (all Kilmallock); Daire Brady, Robbie Breen, Sean O’Leary, Jerry Quaid, Michael Lynch, Jerry Quaid, John Sheehan (all Dromin-Athlacca); Darragh O’Brien, Danny O’Leary, Padraic Mulcahy, Timothy McSweeney, David Mulqueen (all Bruff); Johnathan Fitzpatrick, Gearoid McCarthy, Fionnbarr Fitzpatrick (all Bruree), James Conheady (Crecora), Jake Moloney (Effin).

CHARLEVILLE CBS

PANEL: Tommy Bluett, Alan Byrne, Brian Clifford, Frankie Herr (Effin); Killian Lynch-Raftery, Sean Quirke, Cathal Barrington (Bruree); Ben Herlihy (Ballyagran); Cormaic O’Brien, Jack Twomey, Luke Morrissey, Conor Griffin, Kieran O’Sullivan, Cathal Boles, Paul Drinan, John O’Sullivan (Newtownshandrum); Jamie Copps, Jack Barrett, Thomas Foley, Gearoid O’Shea, Adam Barrett, William Carroll (Ballyhea); Conor Buckley, Jake Madigan, Ciarán Sheehan (Charleville); Danny Kelleher, Paddy O’Connell (Granard Gaels); Darragh Buckley (Dromina); Padraic O’Shea (Churchtown).