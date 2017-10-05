Limerick FC duo on Player of Month shortlist

TWO Limerick FC players have been shortlisted for the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month award for September.

French midfielder Bastien Hery also gets the nod for the first time after a string of excellent displays for the ‘Blues’, while winger Chiedozie Ogbene has been nominated for the monthly award for the second time this season.

Limerick FC are preparing for a crucial SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture with St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Saturday, 5pm.

The six nominations for the SSE Airtricity/SWAI September Player of the Month award are:

Bastien Hery (Limerick): The composed midfielder has had a fine month, standing out in two games against Cork as well as away to Bray.

Chiedozie Ogbene (Limerick): Nominated earlier in the season, the young winger is continuing to impress and cause havoc on the wing for Limerick.

Rory Hale (Galway United): Earned a call-up to the Republic of Ireland Under-21s on back of yet more fine midfield displays as Galway edged to safety with two wins and a draw.

David McMillan (Dundalk): The Dundalk striker is still going strong, netting three times in the league as well as the opener in the EA Sports Cup final and quarter final of Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

Brandon Miele (Shamrock Rovers): He carried his goal scoring form into last month with a sublime strike against Cork City, followed by another against Finn Harps as well as a hat-trick in the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup quarter final with non-league Bluebell United.

Keith Ward (Bohemians): A hat-trick away to Drogheda United was the highlight but the Dubliner also impressed in the 3-2 win against St Patrick’s Athletic.

The winner will be announced early next week.