Four games for Limerick in 2018 Munster SHC after Croke Park vote

THE Limerick senior hurlers will play at least four games in the 2018 Munster SHC after new inter-county proposals were rubber-stamped in Croke Park last Saturday.

It is understood that the Limerick delegation voted in favour of the new moves.

For a trial period of the next three seasons, the All Ireland SHC will begin with groups of five teams in the Munster and Leinster championship.

Limerick will be guaranteed four group games and two of these will be in the Gaelic Grounds and two away – in Cusack Park Ennis, Semple Stadium Thurles, Pairc Ui Chaoimh Cork or Walsh Park Waterford.

The top two teams in the group will contest the Munster final, with the third place team progressing to the All Ireland quarter final. Their will be a preliminary quarter final against one of the finalists from Tier Two before the quarter final proper against one of the defeated provincial finalists.

With the All Ireland SHC Qualifier no more, the championship will be over for those finishing in fourth and fifth places. Were Kerry to win the Tier Two title, they will be into a relegation play-off with the county finishing bottom of the Munster SHC.

While dates and venues will be confirmed in the coming weeks, it is understood the 2018 SHC will commence in mid-May with four games over six or seven weeks.