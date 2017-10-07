Ulster Bank League weekend predictions

AFTER a bumper weekend which yielded six bonus points wins and a draw for local sides, Limerick’s seven senior clubs go in search of further Ulster Bank League points this Saturday.

In Division 1A, third-placed Garryowen will look to follow up on their stunning 51-17 win over Clontarf last weekend when travelling to Lakelands to take on table toppers Terenure College.

Garryowen, with two wins from their opening three fixtures in the top flight, trail leaders ‘Nure by four points.

Conan Doyle’s side ran in six tries in all last weekend against ‘Tarf when their starting line-up included the Munster duo of hooker Mike Sherry and centre Sam Arnold.

Prediction: Terenure College

Also in 1A, Young Munster, fresh from their opening win of the campaign secured away to Buccaneers last weekend, host winless Dublin University at Clifford Park on Saturday.

Munsters’, who secured a bonus point victory at Buccs’, scored five tries with flanker Ben Kilkenny helping himself to a brace of scores.

With the league taking a break for three weeks after Saturday’s fourth series of fixtures, Munsters’ will be fiercely determined to sign off on the first series of fixtures with a win.

Prediction: Young Munster

In Division 1B, high-flying Shannon will look to sign off on the first phase of the league with a fourth successive win.

Shannon sit proudly on top of 1B on 13 points after three successive wins. Tom Hayes’ charges, who secured an impressive 34-17 bonus point away win over Old Wesley last time out, host Munster rivals Dolphin on the back pitch at Thomond Park this Saturday.

Shannon’s lead at the top of 1B is a single point ahead of Naas and Banbridge.

Prediction: Shannon

Also in Division 1B, UL-Bohemian, boosted by their opening win of the campaign at home to Ballymena last weekend, make the long trip to Ballynahinch this Saturday.

Christy Neilan’s Red, Red Robins now sit in sixth place in the table after three series of 1B fixtures. The Annacotty side scored five tries last weekend, with Munster scrum half James Hart among those to dot down. Hart also kicked a penalty and four conversions for good measure.

Prediction: Ballynahinch

In Division 2B, Old Crescent will look to maintain their excellent start to the league when hosting Wanderers in a top-of-the-table clash at Rosbrien.

Second-placed Crescent currently trail 2B leaders Wanderers by a single point after three series of games.

Crescent had an emphatic 36-5 win over Dungannon last week-end, inspired by a hat-trick of tries from vastly experienced back-rower Brendan Guilfoyle. The Limerick side also had a brace of tries from Brian Tuohy.

Prediction: Old Crescent

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Thomond. on the back of their excellent 28-25 bonus point victory over Seapoint at Liam Fitzgerald Park last weekend, make the long trip to Bangor. Thomond’s try-haul against Seapoint included a hat-trick from Dean O’Brien, while Aleksandr Slijepcevic also dotted down.

Bangor were 15-8 away winners over Midleton last time out.

Prediction: Thomond

Also in 2C, sixth-placed Bruff are also on the road to winless Tullamore. Bruff secured a 20-20 draw with Sligo last time out.

Tullamore suffered a 31-22 defeat away to Malahide last time out.

Prediction: Bruff