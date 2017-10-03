Munster Rugby confirm over €39,000 raised from Anthony Foley programme

The sales of a commemorative match day programme following the death of Munster head coach Anthony Foley have raised over €39,000 for charity.

Marking the occasion of Munster versus Glasgow, which took place just one day after the burial of 'Axel', a special commemorative programme was produced in memory of Foley with a percentage of the proceeds going to charitable causes and funds nominated by Olive Foley and family.

On the day the unprecedented demand for the programme saw it sell out 30 minutes before kick-off with a re-print required to meet the demand as supporters wished to show their support for the Foley family.

It has since been confirmed that over €39K has been raised of which a significant amount will be donated to Sister Helen Culhane and the Children’s Grief Centre in Limerick, while a number of local community initiatives in Killaloe, including Tony and Dan Foley’s National Boys School, will also benefit.