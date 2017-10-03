Munster blow as Jaco Taute ruled out for six months

MUNSTER have been dealt a major blow with confirmation that their South Africa centre Jaco Taute is set to be sidelined for six months due to injury.

Munster confirmed this Tuesday that Taute has undergone surgery after a specialist confirmed he suffered knee ligament damage against Cardiff Blues in the Guinness PRO14 at Thomond Park on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is expected to follow a rehabilitation programme for approximately 6 months.

News of Taute’s injury is a major blow for Munster ahead of crucial upcoming fixtures in both the Guinness PRO14 and European Champions Cup.

Munster face a trip to the Aviva Stadium this Saturday to take on arch rivals Leinster in a glamour Guinness PRO14 interprovincial derby clash, 2pm.