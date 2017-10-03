Election imminent as two candidates confirmed for Limerick GAA chairman role

THERE will be an election at the December 17 Limerick GAA Annual Convention.

While there are two weeks to the October 17 deadline for nomination of candidates, there are two confirmed runners for the vacant role of Limerick GAA chairman.

There will be four vacant positions - chairman, treasurer, PRO and assistant-secretary.

The four positions will become available due to the five year rule - (Oliver Mann), treasurer (Donal Morrissey), PRO (Eamonn Phelan) and assistant-secretary (Seamus McNamara) all departing their current positions.

There is nothing to stop any of the quartet being nominated for a role other than the one they are departing.

We have an election! John Cregan @drombroafordgaa & Liam O'Sullivan @ClaughaunGAA confirmed candidates for role of Limerick GAA chairman — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) October 2, 2017

Already confirmed candidates in the race to replace Oliver Mann as chairman are John Cregan of Dromcollogher-Broadford and Liam O’Sullivan of Claughaun.

Cregan is the current Limerick Football Chairman, while O’Sullivan is Limerick GAA vice-chairman. In December 2014,

Patrickswell's Oliver Mann was elected unopposed back in December 2012. In 2014, for the first time in almost 20 years a sitting Limerick GAA chairman was challenged at Annual Convention, but Mann saw off Pat Heffernan in that election.