Diamond pendant for Most Stylish Lady at Limerick Racecourse

KEANE’S Jewellers Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse forms part of the two-day Munster Weekend of Racing with the McMahons Munster Mile this Saturday, October 7 and The John Thomas McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National on Sunday.

The Keanes Jewellers most stylish lady will receive a diamond pendant to the value of €4,000 from the popular jewellery store.

Second prize is a shopping experience to the value of €1,000 from the nationwide retail outlet Carraig Donn and third prize is a luxury hamper sponsored by well-known Irish brand Inis - The Energy of the Sea. The top ten finalists will each receive a luxury goodie bag.

Aidan Lyddy, of Keanes Jewellers, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse again this year.

Last year was a resounding success and it’s a hugely popular event that continues to grow annually. Ladies Day this October 8 will of course be filled with stylish ladies and we want to encourage ladies of all ages to register.

“We’d also be delighted to have the ladies of Limerick, and beyond, come over and say hello to us. We’re very proud here at Keanes to be part of such a wonderful event.”

Popular blogger and local lady Sinead O’Brien, Sinead’s Curvy Style, will be the judge on the day. Sinead is one of Ireland’s leading personalities in social media, fashion and modelling.

Sinead O’Brien commented: “As a Patrickswell lady, I have attended many a raceday at Limerick and have always enjoyed the style, it certainly never disappoints.

“It's also very exciting to be on the other side of the fence for a change as a judge. I would encourage ladies of all shapes and sizes to register on the day.

“I can't wait to see how you put your overall look together to suit your shape. It's going to be such a fun and stylish day out for all. I'm sorry I can't enter to win that diamond pendant myself!”

Maeve McCormack, of Carraig Donn, said: “This is our first year being involved in this prestigious fashion event at Limerick Racecourse, and we would encourage everyone to come along and enjoy one of the biggest events in the social calendar.

“With three Carraig Donn stores in Limerick and several more in the Munster region, we are delighted to be associated with Ladies Day, and we are looking forward to seeing all the style on the day.”

The day will incorporate two fashions show in the Fashion Village from 2pm featuring the latest fashion from Carraig Donn with Celia Holman Lee as MC.

Celia will also be on hand to offer style advice throughout the day.

Tickets for Ladies Day are priced at €15 and may be purchased online on at www.limerickraces.ie or at the gate. Registration for Keanes Most Stylish Lady will take place in the marquee where all ladies are welcome to register and enjoy a glass of prosecco.

On Saturday, there will be a host of free family entertainment to enjoy including onsite playground, cinema club, bouncy castle, face-painting, clowns, mini disco, Disney characters and more.