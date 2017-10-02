Munster Rugby weekend results
Results from the weekend's domestic games
South Munster U14 League Phase 1 - Conf. 2: Dolphin 12, Sundays Well 12;
South Munster U14 League Phase 1 - Conf. 3: Fermoy , Mitchelstown ;
South Munster U14 League Phase 1 - Conf. 4: Ballincollig 0, Kinsale 28;
Womens Qualifying League Division 1: Youghal , Shannon ; Bantry Bay 0, Tralee 26; Ballincollig 41, St Marys 7; Fermoy 10, Clonmel 15; Thurles 27, Bandon RFC 0;
Munster - Junior League Division 1: Abbeyfeale 13, Newcastle West 20; Clanwilliam 32, Cobh Pirates 19; Kilfeacle and District 41, Kanturk 7; Richmond 34, Youghal 13; Waterpark 36, St Senans 0;
Munster - Junior League Division 2: Mallow 18, Old Christians 11; Muskerry 13, Kinsale 14; St Marys 32, Clonakilty 10; Thurles 38, Killarney 10; Waterford City 22, Ballincollig 7;
Munster - Junior League Division 3: Dungarvan 61, Douglas-Carrigaline 5; Fethard & District 53, Corca Dhuibhne 9;
Senior seconds league north: Shannon 25, Young Munster 5; Garryowen 27, Bruff 15; UL Bohemian 27, Nenagh Ormond 7; Old Crescent 48, Thomond 3;
Senior seconds League South: Midleton 5, UCC 69; Sundays Well 19, Highfield 31;
South - Junior 3 League : Ballincollig 12, UCC 25; Kanturk , Fermoy ; Sundays Well 49, Charleville 0;
Junior 2 Friendly: Clonmel 21, Waterford City 11; Presentation 6, Richmond 8;
U20 Friendly: Garryowen 19, Touring Team 26; Kerry Junior XV , Newcastle West ;
Munster Club U18 Friendlies: Shannon 24, Ennis 19; Bruff 17, Young Munster 24; Clanwilliam 22, Thurles 12; Midleton 31, Muskerry 11; Newcastle West-Estuary 41, Tralee 17; Ballincollig 17, Kanturk 7; Cobh Pirates 17, Waterford City 22; Kinsale 12, Sundays Well 12; Clonakilty 0, Skibbereen 29; Cork Constitution 36, Old Christians 10;
Munster Club U16 Friendlies: Listowel 0, Killorglin 18; Youghal 17, Skibbereen 19; Ballincollig 19, Highfield 5; Cork Constitution 12, Midleton 0; Cobh Pirates 14, Douglas-Carrigaline 30;
Under 15 Section 1 North: Ennis 81, Kilrush 0;
Under 15 Section 2 North: Richmond 43, Thomond 15;
Schools U19 Senior Cup Qualifier: Colaiste Mhuire Crosshaven , Carrigaline CS ;
Schools U19 Senior City Cup Limerick: St Munchins 0, Rockwell 26;
Schools U19/Senior Friendlies: St Marys College 20, Christian Brothers Cork 24; St Marys College 45, Christian Brothers Cork 19; Presentation Brothers Cork 3, St Michaels College 17; Presentation Brothers Cork 50, St Michaels College 15;
Schools U17 Bowen Shield: Castletroy College 33, Rockwell 26; High School CBS, Clonmel 7, Ard Scoil Ris 48; Bandon Grammar School , Glenstal Abbey ; Christian Brothers Cork 55, St Munchins 0;
Schools U16 Mungret Shield (B Schools): Scoil Muire Gan Smal Blarney , Midleton College ;
Schools U16 Junior City Cup Limerick: Castletroy College 31, Ard Scoil Ris 10;
Schools U16/Junior Friendlies: Christian Brothers Cork 23, St Marys College 5;
Schools U15 McCarthy Cup A : Ard Scoil Ris 34, High School CBS, Clonmel 0; Crescent College Comprehensive 0, Presentation Brothers Cork 6;
Schools U15 McCarthy Cup B : Ard Scoil Ris 32, High School CBS, Clonmel 17; Crescent College Comprehensive , Presentation Brothers Cork ;
Schools U14 Friendlies: St Munchins 45, Ard Scoil Ris 17; St Munchins 7, Ard Scoil Ris 54;
