Six bonus point Limerick wins and a draw in Ulster Bank League

LIMERICK clubs recorded six bonus point wins, while Bruff earned a draw in Division 2C, on a highly profitable day for local sides in the Ulster Bank League.

In Division 1A, clinical Garryowen jumped up to third place in the table after a convincing 51-17 thumping of Clontarf at Dooradoyle.

Garryowen grabbed six tries in all in their runaway success, with Liam Coombes scoring a brace, while Sean Rennison, Peader Collins, Hugh O’Brien-Cunningham and Neil Cronin also dotted down. Cronin added seven conversions and three penalties for the free-scoring home side.

Garryowen had Munster players Mike Sherry at hooker in their line-up, while Sam Arnold played in the centre.

Meanwhile, Young Munster recorded the first win of their 1A campaign with a 32-24 bonus point victory away to Buccaneers.

Munsters’ fought back bravely from being 24-13 in arrears at one stage in the second half to secure a maximum five-point haul from the fixture. Ben Kilkenny notched two tries for the Greenfields side, while Jack Lyons, Gavin Coombes and Daniel Hurley also dotted down.

Conor Hayes also kicked seven points for Munsters’ who are now in seventh place in the Division 1A table.

Meanwhile, Shannon have moved top of Division 1B, making it three wins from three, with an impressive 34-17 bonus point win over Old Wesley at Donnybrook.

Tom Hayes’ Shannon side scored five tries in all, courtesy of Conor Fitzgerald, Fionn McGibney, Eathon Moloney, Duncan Casey and Kelvin Brown. Fitzgerald also kicked a penalty goal and three conversions.

Leaders Shannon enjoy a one-point lead over second-placed Naas and third-placed Banbridge.

Also in Division 1B, UL-Bohemian recorded their first win of the campaign at the third time of asking when easing past Ballymena 36-13 at UL’s 4G rugby pitch.

The Red, Red Robins’ timely bonus point success was secured thanks to tries from Munster scrum-half James Hart, who also kicked a penalty and four conversions, Darragh O'Grady, Harry Fleming, Joe Bennett, and Robbie Burke. UL-Bohs are now sixth in the table ahead of their long trip to Ballynahinch next weekend.

Meanwhile, in Division 2B, Old Crescent sit second in the table, one point behind Wanderers, after recording an impressive 36-5 bonus point win away to Dungannon.

Old Crescent, making it three wins on the spin, had a hat-trick of tries from vastly experienced back-rower Brendan Guilfoyle. The Limerick side, which led 21-5 at half-time, also had a brace of tries from Brian Tuohy, while Niall Hardiman also crossed the whitewash. Ronan McKenna kicked the remaining points.

In Division 2C, Thomond made it back-to-back wins with a hard fought 28-25 bonus point victory over Seapoint at Liam Fitzgerald Park.

Fourth-placed Thomond had a hat-trick of tries from Dean O’Brien, while Aleksandr Slijepcevic also dotted down as the home side claimed a maximum five point haul form the fixture. Evan Cusack also kicked two penalties and a conversion in the Royal Blues total.

Elsewhere, in Division 2C, Bruff sit in sixth place in the table after their 20-20 draw with Sligo at Kilballyowen Park.

The sides had been level 10-10 at half-time. However, it took a strong finish from the home side which yielded 10 unanswered points to ensure the game finished level.