Reports link Johan Van Graan with Munster Rugby role

A report in this morning's Irish Times newspaper suggests that Johann van Graan will succeed Rassie Erasmus as the Munster Director of Rugby.

With rumours circulating this week that David Wessels was to take over the reigns at the province, Van Graan's name was not really on anyone's radar until this morning.

The article in the Irish Times, states that van Graan is the only surviving member of the coaching ticket which took South Africa to the World Cup semi-finals in 2015, having worked alongside Heyneke Meyer.

Munster fans will be surprised to read that van Graan or “Aap” as he is known, has no experience as a Director of Rugby or head coach. However, as a former video analyst at the Blue Bulls, Van Graan is also a forwards coach who has had input into the Springboks attacking patterns.

With Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber to be replaced, it is no yet known whether van Graan, who is expected to be unveiled next week, will be bringing another coach with him into the current Munster set up.