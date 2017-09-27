Limerick dominate U-21 hurling Team of the Year nominations

THIRTEEN stars of Limerick’s All Ireland U-21 hurling title win dominate a list of 45 players in the running to be chosen as part of the 2017 U-21 Team of the Year.

The U-21 ‘All Star’ short-list was revealed this Wednesday afternoon by championship sponsors; Bord Gais Energy.

The final selection will be revealed on Monday October 2.

With 13 Limerick players on the short-list the duo omitted from the All Ireland final day team are captain Tom Morrissey and Barry Murphy.

On top of the Team of the Year nominations, it’s almost a clean sweep for Limerick in the Player of the Year category, with four out of five nominees – Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey and Sean Finn, joined by Kilkenny’s Conor Delaney.

The judging panel for the awards includes Ger Cunningham; TG4’s Micheál Ó Domhnaill; Galway star, Joe Canning and Waterford great Ken McGrath.

When Limerick won the 2015 All Ireland U-21 championship, eight players were recognised on the Team of the Year – including 2017 players Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey.

In 2016, Limerick beat Cork but lost to Tipperary in the Munster semi final but another 2017 player Ronan Lynch was selected in midfield in the Team of the Year.

2017 Team of the Year short-list

Goalkeepers: Eoghan Mc Namara (Limerick), Darren Brennan (Kilkenny), Sean Maher (Westmeath)

Right Corner Back: Sean Finn (Limerick), Sean O’Donoghue (Cork), Declan Cronin (Galway)

Full Back: Daragh Fanning (Limerick), Conor Delaney (Kilkenny), Conor Prunty (Waterford)

Left Corner Back: Dan Joy (Limerick), Sean Loftus (Galway), Darragh Lyons (Waterford)

Right Half Back: Ronan Lynch (Limerick), Darren Browne (Cork), Jack Grealish (Galway)

Centre Back: Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Conor Gleeson(Waterford), Ciaran Steele (Derry)

Left Half Back: Thomas Grimes (Limerick), Jason Cleere (Kilkenny), Mark Coleman (Cork)

Midfield: Colin Ryan (Limerick), Robbie Hanley (Limerick), Ger Browne (Tipperary), Luke Scanlon (Kilkenny), Dan Nevin (Galway), Colm Roche (Waterford)

Right Half Forward: Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Brian Concannon (Galway), Rory O’Connor (Wexford)

Centre Forward: Declan Dalton (Cork), Killian Doyle (Westmeath), John Donnelly (Kilkenny)

Left Half Forward: Cian Lynch (Limerick), Ritchie Leahy (Kilkenny), Niall Mitchell (Westmeath)

Right Corner Forward: Billy Ryan (Kilkenny), Patrick Curran (Waterford), Conor Whelan (Galway)

Full Forward: Peter Casey (Limerick), Shane Bennett (Waterford), Cormac O'Doherty (Derry)

Left Corner Forward: Barry Nash (Limerick), Thomas Monaghan (Galway), Cathal Dunbar (Wexford)