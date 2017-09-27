Munster Junior Cup takes centre stage for Limerick soccer clubs

It's the turn of the Munster Junior Cup to take centre stage this weekend with the winners of Sunday's ties just one win away from the open stages of the provincial tournament.

Game of the day is the all-Premier clash between Nenagh and Carew Park at the Tipperary venue.

The two sides have yet to meet this season so form is all we have to go on.

Nenagh have faltered just once this season going down to Janesboro despite taking a two goal lead.

Last Sunday they were very impressive beating Fairview 2-0 with the likes of Ciaran O'Reilly and James McGrath shining.

Carew Park lost a couple of earlier games to Balla and Regional but have won four of their last five, a 2-2 draw with Fairview spoiling a 100% record.

The addition of John Connery to the squad adds further firepower to an already potent front line which boasts the League's top scorer in Kieran Hanlon.

With little to choose between the sides it could well take penalties to separate them in the end. The winners will play Coonagh or Athlunkard for a place in Round Four.

League leaders Janesboro welcome Geraldines A to Pearse Stadium in fine form. An 8-0 win over Division 1A side Granville last weekend will give Geraldines reason to pause although the 'Dines are going much better so far this season. After a blip in which they lost twice, they have bounced back with three wins and a draw in their last four.

Janesboro are at a different level however and the addition of Keith Mawdsley who has netted seven in three games, just makes them even more frightening.

Mungret Regional host manager-less Pike Rovers. Eddie O'Donovan and Daithi O'Donoghue have stepped down after leading the club to success in last season's Munster Junior Cup champions. The Hoops will be more than determined to retain the trophy for whoever takes up the mantle.

Kilmallock Utd will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Murroe last weekend when they host Croom Utd and Holycross will be looking to make it three in a row when they visit Knockainey.

Last weekend's giant killers Murroe welcome Fairview Rgs B and Hyde Rgs travel to bang in-form Cappamore Celtic.

Regional United B take on Caherdavin Celtic in the battle of the Bee's on Saturday evening.

Granville Rgs host Northside while Castle Rvs take on Caherdavin Celtic A.

Hill Celtic versus Newport Town is another good tie. The winners take on Castle Rvs or Caherdavin a for a place in the out of town stages, as Prospect Priory will be looking to continue their good run at home to Corbally Utd.

One game in the Premier League gives Regional Utd the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table to two points when they host Charleville.

Ray Lynch's men will have learned from their Munster Junior defeat to the Corkmen and should be better prepared for the battle.

Limerick hopes of the FAI Youth Cup returning to Shannonside begin this weekend with the first round kicking off. Charleville host Pike Rvs while Caledonians welcome Star Rvs.

Youth Division One League leaders Aisling travel to Corbally Utd and Regional Utd welcome Kilfrush to Dooradoyle.

There are two games in Division 1B League with the top two sides looking to consolidate their positions. Leaders Coonagh Utd welcome St Pats while Shelbourne face a difficult task at hone to Caherconlish.

The Tuohy Cup continues tonight (Wednesday) when Kilmallock take on Nenagh in Jackman Park at 7pm.

The winners will play Charleville for a place in the semi final so both sides will be hoping for an extended run in the tournament. Nenagh won 4-0 in their League clash earlier in the season so Kilmallock will enter the tie as underdogs.