Sadness at death of former Garryowen rugby player Neville Furlong

THERE is widespread sadness in Limerick this Tuesday with news of the death of former Garryowen FC player and Ireland rugby international Neville Furlong following illness.

A popular and hard working member of Garryowen FC, the late Neville Furlong, who was aged 49, represented the Dooradoyle club as a player, underage coach and Chairman of Underage Rugby.

It is with deep regret that we learn of the death of Neville Furlong, former player for GFC and @IrishRugby and friend to many. RIP — Garryowen FC (@GarryowenFC) September 26, 2017

Neville Furlong also had the distinction of representing Ireland as a player, winning two caps on the 1992 tour to New Zealand. The winger scored a try in the second Test defeat in Wellington, the last man to score a try for Ireland when it was still worth four points.

Neville Furlong, who played minor and U-21 football with Wexford, began to concentrate on rugby during his days in NUIG, formerly UCG. He played with the Irish Universities side before graduating to Connacht, the Irish 'A' team, and eventually the full international side.

After recovering from an ankle injury sustained on the 1992 tour to New Zealand, Neville returned to club rugby and assisted Garryowen to All-Ireland League glory in 1995.

Funeral arrangements to follow.