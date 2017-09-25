Munster Rugby weekend results round up

Munster - Junior League Division 1: Cobh Pirates 7, Bandon RFC 66; Galbally 14, Richmond 34; Kanturk 13, Waterpark 10; Newcastle West 18, Clanwilliam 25; Skibbereen 7, Clonmel 51; St Senans 0, Abbeyfeale 23; Youghal 19, Kilfeacle and District 38;

Munster - Junior League Division 2: Clonakilty 20, Thurles 18; Crosshaven 10, Muskerry 9; Killarney 3, Castleisland 15; Kinsale 13, Mallow 12; Old Christians 39, Mitchelstown 20;

Senior seconds league north: Nenagh Ormond , Garryowen ; Bruff 10, Shannon 45; Young Munster 64, Old Crescent 8; Thomond , UL Bohemian ;

Senior seconds League South: UCC , Cork Constitution ; Cashel 57, Dolphin 5;

Womans Qualifying League Division 1A: Bandon RFC 36, Bantry Bay 13;

Womans Qualifying league Division 1B: Shannon 37, Richmond 24; Clonmel 0, Thurles 0;

Mc Elligott Cup: Killorglin , Iveragh ;

McInerney Cup: Shannon 21, Richmond 18; St Senans 5, Garryowen 52;

Donal Walsh S. Munster Qualifying Blitz: Cork Constitution 0, UCC Beagles 5; Cork Constitution 7, Dolphin 0; Highfield , Sundays Well ; Dolphin , Highfield ; Sundays Well 0, UCC Beagles 5;

South - Dennehy Cup: Cork Constitution 16, Mallow 5;

South - O Neill Cup: Charleville 7, Fermoy 11;

South - O Sullivan (Muskerry) Cup: Fermoy , Crosshaven ; Sundays Well 24, Muskerry 20;

Junior 2 Friendly: Fethard & District 33, Clonmel 10; UL Bohemian , Presentation ;

North Munster U20 League- A: UL Bohemian , Old Crescent ; Newcastle West 12, UL Bohemian 0;

North Munster U20 League- B: Garryowen 51, Thurles 0;

North Munster U20 League- C: Shannon 20, Young Munster 19; Bruff , Shannon ;

Munster Club U18 Friendlies: Garryowen 14, Young Munster 38; Nenagh Ormond 14, Bruff 22; Clonmel 15, Fethard & District 17; Old Christians 32, Midleton 12; Rockwell 33, Waterpark 15; Youghal 0, Waterford City 17; Sundays Well 39, TBC 19; Douglas-Carrigaline 10, Highfield 36; Muskerry 29, Kinsale 19; Cork Constitution 10, Cobh Pirates 5;

Munster Club U16 Friendlies: Listowel 19, Kilrush 19; Cashel 36, Waterpark 5; Midleton 31, Sundays Well 24; Highfield 20, Douglas-Carrigaline 20; Cobh Pirates 26, Youghal 25;

North Under 15 Friendlies: Nenagh Ormond 5, Bruff 22;

Under 14 Section 1 North: Bruff 43, Ennis 0; Kilrush 69, Shannon 0;

Under 14 North Section 2: Newcastle West-Estuary 52, Nenagh Ormond 15; Old Crescent 38, St Senans 0;

Munster Club U14 Friendlies: Highfield 12, Cork Constitution 17; Cobh Pirates 14, Douglas-Carrigaline 15; Kinsale 33, Sundays Well 13; Midleton 19, Sundays Well 7; Cork Constitution 5, Muskerry 25;

South Munster U13 Friendly : Highfield 20, Cork Constitution 30;

Schools U19 Senior City Cup Limerick: Crescent College Comprehensive 29, St Clements 15; Rockwell 28, Ard Scoil Ris 7;

Schools U19/Senior Friendlies: St Munchins 23, St Gerards Bray 17; St Munchins , St Gerards Bray ;

Schools U17 Bowen Shield: Crescent College Comprehensive 41, Glenstal Abbey 0; High School CBS, Clonmel 33, Rockwell 24; St Munchins 12, Bandon Grammar School 15; Ard Scoil Ris 21, Christian Brothers Cork 17;

Schools U16 Junior City Cup Limerick: Crescent College Comprehensive 14, St Clements 24; Rockwell 43, Ard Scoil Ris 7; St Munchins , Castletroy College ;

Schools U15 McCarthy Cup A : Rockwell 28, High School CBS, Clonmel 27; Bandon Grammar School 13, St Munchins 55; Castletroy College 0, Presentation Brothers Cork 20; Christian Brothers Cork 38, Ard Scoil Ris 0; Glenstal Abbey 5, Crescent College Comprehensive 38;

Schools U15 McCarthy Cup B : Rockwell 21, High School CBS, Clonmel 20; Castletroy College 0, Presentation Brothers Cork 29; Christian Brothers Cork 66, Ard Scoil Ris 19; Villiers school 30, Crescent College Comprehensive 30;

Schools U14 Friendlies: Castletroy College 45, Ard Scoil Ris 43; Castletroy College 31, Ard Scoil Ris 27;