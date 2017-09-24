Limerick Premier IHC final pairing confirmed

IT will be Garryspillane against Murroe-Boher in the Limerick Premier IHC final after their respective semi finals wins this Sunday.

Garryspillane battled back from nine points down to beat Feohanagh, 3-11 to 2-9, while Murroe-Boher hit the last three points for a 0-15 to 0-12 win over Pallasgreen.

In Kilmallock a Seamus Flanagan goal just before half time had Feohanagh 1-7 to 0-5 up on Garryspillane in the first semi final.

Four minutes into the second half, Flanagan struck for another goal and the west Limerick men were 2-8 to 0-5 clear and Garryspillane looked set for a fourth successive semi final loss.

But within a minute they had a goal when Eoin Sheehan punished a defensive error for the first Garryspillane goal.

Mid-way through the half, the comeback was well underway when Micheal O’Donnell had another goal to leave it 2-9 to 2-7.

Danny Hayes and Donie Ryan points had the game level and in the final minute the drama was capped when Sheehan scored his second goal to seal the win. It was Sheehan’s ninth goal in eight games in the championship to-date.

Murroe-Boher will be bidding to make an immediate return to the senior ranks in the October 15 final, which will be the curtain-raiser to the Limerick SHC final in the Gaelic Grounds.

They were level 0-6 each with Pallasgreen in their semi final in Caherconlish at half time.

But just before the break, Jonathan Deere was sent off for Pallasgreen.

Still the teams were level , 0-12 each with seven minutes to play. Colin Ryan’s seven pointed frees helping Pallasgreen.

But then Murroe-Boher hit the final three winning points – Jack Casey and two pointed free from Sean Tobin, who finished with 0-8 (4frees).

