Five star day for Limerick clubs in Ulster Bank League

FIVE Limerick clubs recorded vital wins on the second weekend of Ulster Bank League action.

In Division 1A, Garryowen recorded their first win of the campaign when defeating Buccaneers 29-17 at Dooradoyle. The sides were level 10-10 at half-time.

Garryowen picked up a try bonus point, scoring four tries in all through Dean More, Darren Ryan, James McInerney and Mike Sherry, while Bill Johnston and Neil Cronin kicked the remaining points.

Also in 1A, Young Munster fell to their second successive defeat when shipping a comprehensive 25-5 defeat to Lansdowne at the Aviva Stadium.

Munsters’ led 5-3 at half-time, thanks to a Craig O’Hanlon try. However, the Limerick side failed to score in the second half as Lansdowne racked up 22 unanswered points, including three tries.

In Division 1B, in-form Shannon made it two wins from two with a comprehensive 18-3 win over relegated Old Belvedere on the main pitch at Thomond Park.

Wind-assisted Shannon deservedly led 10-0 at half-time, with Sean McCarthy bagged a try and out-half Conor Fitzgerald kicked a conversion and penalty goal.

The expected Belvo revival in the second half when wind-assisted never materialised, however, as Shannon remained in control of the goal with a further Conor Fitzgerald penalty and a late try from his brother Stephen.

Also in 1B, winless UL-Bohs, who had Munster’s JJ Hanrahan starting at out-half, fell to a frustrating 28-13 defeat to Naas at Forenaughts.

The Red, Red Robins trailed 3-13 at half-time after playing into the teeth of a strong wind with Hanrahan kicking the UL-Bohs points.

Christy Neilan’s UL-Bohs managed two tries in the second half through Daragh Frawley and James Ryan. However, Johne Murphy’s Naas side always held the upperhand.

In Division 2B, Old Crescent continued their excellent run when recording a comprehensive seven-try, 45-26 bonus point win over MU Barnhall at Rosbrien, with the Limerick club leading 40-7 at half-time.

Old Crescent’s tries came courtesy of a Larry Hanly hat-trick, Cathal O’Reilly, Brian Tuohy, Kevin Doyle, and Seaghan Gleeson. Ronan McKenna added 10 points with the boot.

In Division 2C, Thomond picked up their first win of the campaign when edging past Tullamore 27-20.

Thomond secured a precious bonus point from their trip to Co Offaly scoring five tries in all, through Ger Finucane who bagged a hat trick and Daragh O'Neill who scored a brace. Evan Cusack also added a conversion for the Fitzgerald Park side.

Also in 2C, a tenacious Bruff side recorded a thrilling 33-21 bonus point victory over Bective Rangers at Donnybrook in a Saturday evening game.

After falling 8-0 in arrears to their hosts early on, Bruff responded in style with tries from John Clery and Dave Horan helping the Limerick side into a 12-11 half-time lead.

Further tries from Conor Fitzpatrick and Tony Cahill in the 55th minute saw Bruff secure a try bonus point, before the visitors added a five try from Maghnus Collins to seal victory.