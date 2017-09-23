Limerick Golf Club's All-Ireland bid comes unstuck in final

LIMERICK Golf Club’s bid to regain the AIG Senior Cup All-Ireland title came unstuck in Saturday’s final at Carton House Golf Club.

Munster champions Limerick suffered a 4-1 defeat to Connacht kingpins Galway Golf Club in the decider.

Ciaran Vaughan and Justin Kehoe picked up half points for Limerick, but the other thee members of the team Owen O’Brien, Sean Poucher and Michael Reddan lost their matches.

Limerick had defeated host club Carton House in Friday’s AIG Senior Cup All-Ireland semi-final.

Limerick, winners in 2002, have been a powerhouse in the Senior Cup since the 1970s, winning three times between 1976 and 1982.

Instituted in 1900, the Senior Cup is the most coveted trophy in club golf. Teams consist of five players in singles matchplay, off scratch.