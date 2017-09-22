Munster thumped by ruthless Glasgow in PRO14

MUNSTER’S unbeaten start to the Guinness PRO14 season came to a shuddering halt when suffering a 37-10 thumping against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night.

Clinical Glasgow outscored their hosts by four tries to two in their top of the table Conference A fixture.

The two sides met four times last season in the Guinness PRO14 and Champions Cup with Munster winning each time.

Glasgow, under new coach Dave Rennie this season, gained a measure of payback through tries from Leonardo Sarto, Lee Jones, Nick Grigg and Scott Cummings, while the impressive Finn Russell kicked 17 points.

Grigg’s try arrived after Munster had been reduced to 14 players following the sin-binning of Billy Holland.

Munster had trailed 5-20 at half-time, with goal-kicking proving an issue for last season’s PRO14 semi-finalists.

Munster had tries from Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell, one in either half. A disappointing night was compounded for the visitors when replacement Fineen Wycherley was red-carded for a late shoulder charge.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Ruaridh Jackson; Lee Jones, Nick Grigg, Peter Horne, Rory Hughes; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Tim Swinson, Scott Cummings, Ryan Wilson (capt), Callum Gibbins, Adam Ashe. Replacements: Pat MacArthur, Alex Allan, D'arcy Rae, Brian Alainu'uese, Rob Harley, Henry Pyrgos, Sam Johnson, Leonardo Sarto.

MUNSTER: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Tyler Bleyendaal (capt), Duncan Williams; Liam O'Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Sean O'Connor, Tommy O'Donnell, Jack O'Donoghue. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Jaco Taute, Simon Zebo.

REFEREE: Nigel Owens (Wales)