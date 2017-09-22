Munster sign second row from Saracens

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

Munster sign second row from Saracens

Former Leinster second-row Mark Flanagan who is joining Munster

MUNSTER Rugby have confirmed that Irish-born second row Mark Flanagan will join the province from Saracens on a three-month loan deal.

Former Leinster player Flanagan spent spells with Mont-de-Marsan in the French PRO D2 and Bedford Blues in the English Championship before joining Saracens last season.

The 28-year-old made 11 appearances for Sarries in the Aviva Premiership last season.

Westmeath native Flanagan will link up with the squad early next week.

Munster face Glasgow Warriors in a Conference A top-of-the-table clash at Scotstoun Stadium this Friday night, 7.35pm.