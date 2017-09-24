Final four bid for Limerick Premier IHC final places

FOR the first time the LIT Limerick Premier IHC final will be played as the curtain-raiser to the Limerick SHC final – in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday October 15.

Also for the first time, only the champions will be promoted.

This Sunday the semi finals of the second tier championship take place with all four teams bidding to reach a first Premier IHC final.

Feohanagh v Garryspillane

Sunday September 24 in Kilmallock at 2.00

A fourth semi final appearance in a row for the Bouncers, who will be keen to avoid a fourth successive defeat at this stage of the championship.

When Garryspillane lost to Bruff in the 2014 semi final, Feohanagh were still a junior club but are now chasing a third promotion in four years.

When the sides met May, Feohanagh were 1-20 to 1-16 winners, while last year’s encounter resulted in an 11-point win for Garryspillane.

The TJ Ryan coached Garryspillane have scored 16 goals in seven games to-date.

Prediction: Garryspillane

Murroe-Boher v Pallasgreen

Sunday September 24 in Caherconlish at 5.00

Murroe-Boher’s quest is an immediate return to the senior ranks, while Pallasgreen are chasing a second successive promotion.

While Seanie Tobin, Seamus Hickey and Co were leading lights from round one in this championship, Pallasgreen only booked their semi final spot with a last gasp goal against Bruree last weekend. That was just their fourth goal from seven outings, while Murroe-Boher have scored 9-116.

Murroe-Boher finished as table toppers and in the three years of the competition, the championship winners never came from the No1 spot.

The sides met in the group stages on August 25 with Murroe-Boher 0-17 to 1-12 winners.

Prediction: Murroe-Boher