Big guns battle for Limerick football final spots

SEMI FINAL time in the Limerick senior and intermediate football championships.

But only one of each this weekend.

The Irish Wire Products SFC clash of Adare and Drom-Broadford will be on Sunday October 1 in Kilmallock at 3.30pm, while the Griffin Coaches IFC semi final between Gerald Griffins and Galbally will be in Mick Neville Park on Friday September 29 at 8.00pm

Limerick SFC semi final

Monaleen v Newcastle West

Sunday September 24 in Kilmallock at 3.45

The champions of 2016 against the champions of 2015, which is a repeat of the 2011 Limerick SFC final.

Monaleen were winners back in 2011 but since then the sides haven’t met in the knockout stages.

They did meet in the group stages last year when they finished level.

From the outset of this year both would have been on short-lists to lift the Fr Casey Cup in the Autumn and they enforced that belief with sparkling displays in the opening rounds - champions Monaleen kicked 7-27 in wins over Rathkeale and Fr Caseys and Newcastle West scoring 9-26 in defeats of St Patricks and Ballylanders.

They faltered somewhat during the Summer but here they are one win from an October 22 county final in the Gaelic Grounds.

During the Summer, there was a San Francisco SFC win for Brian Donovan and Cian Sheehan but on Sunday they will be in opposition.

Prediction: Newcastle West

IFC semi final

Claughaun v St Senans

Friday September 22 in Mick Neville at 8.15

When they met in the group stages on April 21, the men from Foynes-Shanagolden had two points to spare.

On Friday the estuary side bid to reach a third final in four years as they maintain their record of reaching at least the semi final in every year since their senior relegation in 2012.

Claughaun are also familiar with the business end of the championship – losing finals in 2015 and 2012. Last year they lost to winners Adare in the quarter final.

Prediction: St Senans