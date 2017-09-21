Munster name side to face Glasgow Warriors

MUNSTER Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus makes one change from the side which defeated Ospreys for Friday night’s top-of-the-table Guinness PRO14 clash with Glasgow warriors at Scotstoun Stadium, 7.35pm.

Rory Scannell will make his first start of the new season for the province in the Round 4 fixture. Named at inside centre, the Irish international starts alongside Chris Farrell for the first time.

Scannell’s fellow international, Dave Kilcoyne, has successfully rehabbed the knee injury he sustained in the win over Cheetahs and is included among the replacements.

Friday night’s game is live on TG4.

MUNSTER: Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Tyler Bleyendaal (Captain), Duncan Williams; Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Sean O’Connor, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Robin Copeland, James Hart, Jaco Taute, Simon Zebo.