Limerick athletes excel at Charleville half marathon

Michael Carmody impresses at Charleville Half Marathon

The seventh year of Charleville half marathon was the biggest yet with 1400 athletes registered before the race.

Weather conditions were almost perfect, cool at start and little wind which led to some great times. It is a great race with some high calibre runners including the winner, International athlete John Travers.

The first Limerick athlete came home in third place – Michael Carmody of An Brú stayed with the leading runners until the Kilmallock mark but the top two just pulled away. Michael posted an excellent time of 70 minutes. Also featuring in the top 100 was Brian Lawlor from An Brú and Owen Ryan of Limerick AC.

An Brú had a strong group of runners competing including Nicholas Moloney, Seamus Hourigan, John O'Connell, Ross O'Donovan, Leona Keogh, Edel Foster, Pat Carey, Des Hyde, Pat O'Connell, James McMahon, Helen Hennessy, Aisling O'Malley, Sinead Barry, Breda Bridges, Maryse Sheehan, Elizabeth O'Connell, Eilis Hennessy, Helen Meany, Triona Ryan, Tom Meany & Noreen Kennedy

Dooneen also fielded several runners including Dermot Kearns who was pacing the 1.20 group, Thomas Klimas, Niall Harris, Joe Chawke, Joe O’Brien, Shona O’Flynn, Seamus Lynch, Mike Griffin, Johnathon Coleman, Rob McCarthy, Shane Ryan, John Slattery, Claire Knight, Elaine Lyons, Jean Costello, Alison Flynn, Lorraine Browne, Meena Verna & Caroline Bradley

Martin Lyons of West Limerick lead his club home in a time of 1.21 followed by Liam Hurrell, Mark Purcell, Eoin McAuiliffe, Kieran Carr, Denis Hayes, Val Sheehy, Kevin Kelly, Sean O’Sulllivan, Shane Quille, Rita Brouder, John Paul O’Sullivan, Edel Henriques, Johnathon Scanlon, Seamus Cawley, Malchy McCarthy, Dympna Lawlor, Paul Crotty, Tara Carr, Martina Ahern, Declan Guina, Karen O’Brien, Joanne Kelly and Mary Folan Ryan.

County Senior and Intermediate final this Sunday

The County Cross Country Senior & Intermediate finals take place in Bilboa AC, Cappamore this Sunday starting at 9km men's, women's 6km. Juvenile even ages, Sunday September 24 Bilboa, starting at 12 noon with women's race, followed by 5 juvenile races, men’s senior and the remaining juvenile races.

St Cronan’s Open Cross Country

A group of athletes from Limerick attended this open competition last Sunday. It was great preparation for these athletes in advance of the County finals next weekend.

In the younger age categories, a number of athletes from Limerick AC, Dooneen, West Limerick and St Mary’s took part. Aimee Butler, Catherine McCutcheon, Robert McCutcheon and Aisling O’Sullivan all ran strongly with Aisling leading for most of the race. Orla O’Shaughnessy of Dooneen won her race in a sprint finish.

In the U12, Sarah O’Sullivan gained valuable experience on this testing course. Alan McCutcheon was third in good quality race with Timmy Colbert and Ross O’Carroll also competing. Sarah Butler was second in the U14 race. Darragh O’Sullivan ran really well to secure second place in his race with Kelvin O’Carroll also competing. Fintan O’Sullivan, Kevin O’Grady and Nathan Cremin all competed in the U16 category. Kevin won the race with Fintan in third and Nathan in 4th. A number of young Limerick AC athletes also competed although their results are not yet available.

Club Training Schedules

West Limerick AC training for senior members continues in the Demense, Newcastle West from 7pm to 8pm on Tuesday nights. It is advised to have an easy 15 minute warm up done beforehand. The training will move to the Newcastle West GAA all weather pitch in mid-October. New members are always welcome to come along and participate.

For longer runs there are various groups that meet in the county and in the city. If you would like to meet up with anyone or need further details just contact us or ask at training.

Dooneen AC also have several training sessions every week with Joe Chawke’s group on Tuesday night at 7pm which is open to all registered club runners, Thursday at 7pm on the track and Friday’s ‘meet and train’ group in Mungret at 6.15pm